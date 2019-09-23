3 From Hell Star Sid Haig Dies At Age 80

Unfortunately, last week’s long-awaited 3 From Hell premiere was overshadowed with concern for star Sid Haig. He’d been recovering from an accident that put him in the ICU and though he was said to be on the road to recovery after a recent update from his wife Susan Oberg explained the situation, we now have some very tragic news to report.

Susan returned to Instagram early this morning to tell us that Sid passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. The exact cause of death is unknown, but it most likely had something to do with the aforementioned accident that he was recovering from.

Here’s what Susan shared:

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As fan will know, the iconic career of Sid Haig spanned six decades, with the actor appearing in tons of popular genre films, from Kill Bill: Vol. 2 to Bone Tomahawk. He’s perhaps best known, however, for his collaborations with cult director Rob Zombie, including the 2012 horror flick The Lords of Salem and the 2007 Halloween remake.

Haig’s single most famous role though is without a doubt the murderous Captain Spaulding, who’s featured in three of Zombie’s films. First introduced as a psychotic clown in 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, Spaulding returned in 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects and went most of the movie with no makeup, since the filmmakers wanted him to be more gritty and less cartoonish for his second outing. Following that, he was seen again in 3 From Hell, though due to Haig’s deteriorating health, he unfortunately didn’t have a huge role.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the actor’s friends and family at this difficult time. RIP Sid Haig, you will truly be missed.