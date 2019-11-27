The Best Horror Movie/TV Show Deals This Black Friday At Best Buy
My room is stockpiled with DVDs and Blu-rays. Floor to ceiling shelves are filled with all of my favorites: Criterion, steelbook, collector’s edition, digibook, etc. etc. But no matter what, no matter how tall my collection gets, almost no gift brings me more joy than a movie.
With that in mind, Black Friday is right around the corner. And while I’m not one to go out at 5 a.m. to sit in cold, turkey-stuffed lines, there are always some pretty great deals for those dedicated shoppers that do.
Unfortunately, most DVD stores have more or less gone extinct. But thankfully, those that still sell films, like Best Buy, give cinephiles some epic deals. So go ahead, horror fanatics, bask in the awesomeness of Best Buy’s deals this Black Friday!
$3.99 Each:
- IT (2017) – Blu-ray
- Critters Attack! – Blu-ray
- Constantine: City of Demons – Blu-ray
- The Nun – Blu-ray
- Predator (1987) – Blu-ray
- Deep Blue Sea 2 – Blu-ray
- Ex Machina – Blu-ray
- Alien: Covenant – Blu-ray
- Alien (1979) – Blu-ray
- Jurassic World – Blu-ray
- The Predator – DVD
$5.99 Each:
- Rampage – Blu-ray
- The Meg – Blu-ray
- A Quiet Place – Blu-ray
- Zombieland – Blu-ray
- Pacific Rim Uprising – Blu-ray
- The Shape of Water – Blu-ray
- The Prodigy – Blu-ray
- The Predator – Blu-ray
- The Shining – Blu-ray
- Overlord – Blu-ray
- Leprechaun Returns – Blu-ray
- Get Out – Blu-ray
- Hell Fest – Blu-ray
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
$7.99 Each:
- Rampage – 4K Ultra HD
- Pacific Rim Uprising – 4K Ultra HD
- Ex Machina – 4K Ultra HD
- A Quiet Place – 4K Ultra HD
- Overlord – 4K Ultra HD
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters – Blu-ray
- Annabelle Comes Home – Blu-ray
- Venom – Blu-ray
- Hellboy (2019) – Blu-ray
- The Curse of La Llorona – Blu-ray
- Glass – Blu-ray
- Us – Blu-ray
- Pet Sematary (2019) – Blu-ray
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Blu-ray
- Predator Triple Feature – Blu-ray
- Child’s Play (2019) – DVD
- Alien Quadrilogy – DVD
$9.99 Each:
- Alien 40th Anniversary – 4K Ultra HD
- Us – 4K Ultra HD
- Predator (1987) – 4K Ultra HD
- Zombieland – 4K Ultra HD
- IT (2017) – 4K Ultra HD
- Glass – 4K Ultra HD
- Halloween (2018) – 4K Ultra HD
- Alien: Covenant – 4K Ultra HD
- Hellboy (2004) – 4K Ultra HD
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 4K Ultra HD
- Pet Sematary (2019) – 4K Ultra HD
- Prometheus – 4K Ultra HD
- Crawl – Blu-ray
- The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Edition – Blu-ray
- The Walking Dead: Season 8 – Blu-ray
- Ma – Blu-ray
- Supernatural: Season 14 – Blu-ray
- Child’s Play (2019) – Blu-ray
- The Intruder – Blu-ray
- True Detective: Season 3 – Blu-ray
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
$12.99 Each:
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters – 4K Ultra HD
- The Shining – 4K Ultra HD
- The Shape of Water – 4K Ultra HD
- Venom – 4K Ultra HD
- Brightburn – 4K Ultra HD
- The Predator – 4K Ultra HD
- Hellboy (2019) – 4K Ultra HD
- Goosebumps 2 – 4K Ultra HD
- Hotel Transylvania 3 – 4K Ultra HD
- The Walking Dead: Season 9 – Blu-ray
$24.99 Each:
- Alien: 6 Film Collection (Steelbook) – Blu-ray
- The Meg (Steelbook) – 4K Ultra HD
Best Buy’s Black Friday store hours are from 5pm-1am on Thanksgiving (this Thursday, November 28th) and from 8am-10pm on Black Friday (Friday, November 29th).
Tell us, though, do any of these films – or TV shows – pique your interest? If so, what do you plan on picking up this weekend? Be sure to drop us a comment down below and feel free to share any other deals you may’ve found.
Source: Bloody Disgusting
Comments