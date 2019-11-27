The Best Horror Movie/TV Show Deals This Black Friday At Best Buy

My room is stockpiled with DVDs and Blu-rays. Floor to ceiling shelves are filled with all of my favorites: Criterion, steelbook, collector’s edition, digibook, etc. etc. But no matter what, no matter how tall my collection gets, almost no gift brings me more joy than a movie.

With that in mind, Black Friday is right around the corner. And while I’m not one to go out at 5 a.m. to sit in cold, turkey-stuffed lines, there are always some pretty great deals for those dedicated shoppers that do.

Unfortunately, most DVD stores have more or less gone extinct. But thankfully, those that still sell films, like Best Buy, give cinephiles some epic deals. So go ahead, horror fanatics, bask in the awesomeness of Best Buy’s deals this Black Friday!

$3.99 Each:

IT (2017) – Blu-ray

Critters Attack! – Blu-ray

Constantine: City of Demons – Blu-ray

The Nun – Blu-ray

Predator (1987) – Blu-ray

Deep Blue Sea 2 – Blu-ray

Ex Machina – Blu-ray

Alien: Covenant – Blu-ray

Alien (1979) – Blu-ray

Jurassic World – Blu-ray

The Predator – DVD

$5.99 Each:

Rampage – Blu-ray

The Meg – Blu-ray

A Quiet Place – Blu-ray

Zombieland – Blu-ray

Pacific Rim Uprising – Blu-ray

The Shape of Water – Blu-ray

The Prodigy – Blu-ray

The Predator – Blu-ray

The Shining – Blu-ray

Overlord – Blu-ray

Leprechaun Returns – Blu-ray

Get Out – Blu-ray

Hell Fest – Blu-ray

$7.99 Each:

Rampage – 4K Ultra HD

Pacific Rim Uprising – 4K Ultra HD

Ex Machina – 4K Ultra HD

A Quiet Place – 4K Ultra HD

Overlord – 4K Ultra HD

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – Blu-ray

Annabelle Comes Home – Blu-ray

Venom – Blu-ray

Hellboy (2019) – Blu-ray

The Curse of La Llorona – Blu-ray

Glass – Blu-ray

Us – Blu-ray

Pet Sematary (2019) – Blu-ray

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Blu-ray

Predator Triple Feature – Blu-ray

Child’s Play (2019) – DVD

Alien Quadrilogy – DVD

$9.99 Each:

Alien 40th Anniversary – 4K Ultra HD

Us – 4K Ultra HD

Predator (1987) – 4K Ultra HD

Zombieland – 4K Ultra HD

IT (2017) – 4K Ultra HD

Glass – 4K Ultra HD

Halloween (2018) – 4K Ultra HD

Alien: Covenant – 4K Ultra HD

Hellboy (2004) – 4K Ultra HD

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 4K Ultra HD

Pet Sematary (2019) – 4K Ultra HD

Prometheus – 4K Ultra HD

Crawl – Blu-ray

The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Edition – Blu-ray

The Walking Dead: Season 8 – Blu-ray

Ma – Blu-ray

Supernatural: Season 14 – Blu-ray

Child’s Play (2019) – Blu-ray

The Intruder – Blu-ray

True Detective: Season 3 – Blu-ray

$12.99 Each:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – 4K Ultra HD

The Shining – 4K Ultra HD

The Shape of Water – 4K Ultra HD

Venom – 4K Ultra HD

Brightburn – 4K Ultra HD

The Predator – 4K Ultra HD

Hellboy (2019) – 4K Ultra HD

Goosebumps 2 – 4K Ultra HD

Hotel Transylvania 3 – 4K Ultra HD

The Walking Dead: Season 9 – Blu-ray

$24.99 Each:

Alien: 6 Film Collection (Steelbook) – Blu-ray

The Meg (Steelbook) – 4K Ultra HD

Best Buy’s Black Friday store hours are from 5pm-1am on Thanksgiving (this Thursday, November 28th) and from 8am-10pm on Black Friday (Friday, November 29th).

Tell us, though, do any of these films – or TV shows – pique your interest? If so, what do you plan on picking up this weekend? Be sure to drop us a comment down below and feel free to share any other deals you may’ve found.