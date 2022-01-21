‘House of Gucci’ cut a sex scene between Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek

As Ridley Scott’s prolific drama House of Gucci continues to make waves in the realm of cinema, tidbits regarding the film are still being released.

During a Pop Crave Q&A, House of Gucci star Lady Gaga shared that her film superiors scrapped a sex scene between herself and fellow co-star Salma Hayek. According to the New York Post, Gaga reportedly “pushed” for the sex scene to happen.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” Gaga teased about the much-discussed movie. Gaga also went on to praise Ridley Scott for “allowing” the pop icon and Hayek to “go there” with each other. Moreover, Gaga teased the possibility that the scene could be available in a “director’s cut” of the film.

“I remember being on set with Selma and going, ‘So after Mauricio dies, maybe it gets hot,” Gaga insisted to her co-star. Following a bout of audience laughter, Hayek replied, “You think she’s kidding.”

Lady Gaga says that her and Salma Hayek’s ‘House of Gucci’ characters developed a sеxual relationship in scenes that didn't make the final cut. pic.twitter.com/yuU5Ov2nis — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2022

The movie — which features an array of luxury, lust, and crime — focuses on Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) as she plans the murder of her estranged husband, Maurizio Gucci, in order to gain complete control over the Gucci brand. Hayek, known for her popular appearances in Desperado (1995) and From Dusk till Dawn (1996), portrays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, Reggiani’s ex-best friend and notable accomplice.

While it’s hard to determine if the steamy scene would have aided in the film’s overall success, seeing as it currently holds a 63% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it certainly would have added an interesting element.