How is Wolverine alive in ‘Deadpool 3?’

Wolverine is a beloved character, and following the twisting timelines of the MCU and Fox’s X-Men universe, some fans are a little confused about the hero’s appearance in Deadpool 3. After all, Wolverine’s ultimate fate was the butt of a clever joke at the beginning of Deadpool 2.

The Deadpool series made regular nods to both Wolverine and actor Hugh Jackman. Wolverine was arguably the central character of Fox’s original X-Men trilogy. Jackman’s iteration of the character also earned their own standalone films, concluding with Logan. Logan was a surprise hit among fans, following divisive reviews for Wolverine’s previous solo outings.

The gritty, western approach didn’t just rely on its attitude, but used it constructively to create an iconic character drama. However, the movie also featured a definitive ending for Wolverine’s story, so be aware of spoilers in the coming article. Some fans might be concerned about how Deadpool 3 could affect Logan’s legacy.

Why is Wolverine still alive in Deadpool 3?

At the end of Logan, last chance for spoilers, Hugh Jackman’s version of Wolverine ultimately died at the hands of another Wolverine. It was a literal representation of Logan’s battle with himself, and a dramatic sacrifice.

Fans could be irritated about losing that resolution for Wolverine to appear in Deadpool 3. Fortunately, Hugh Jackman and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds both appeared in an explanatory YouTube video called “Deadpool Update, Part Hugh” back in 2022.

In the video, the actors reassured fans that Logan’s timeline will remain untouched, describing it as a completely separate thing. Ryan Reynolds clearly explained that Logan still died in Logan, and that Deadpool 3 won’t infringe on that history. The two proceed to humorously mime out some of the events in Deadpool 3.

This means that the Wolverine who is alive in Deadpool 3 is likely from a completely different universe. That ties into the MCU’s ongoing multiverse phase of storytelling.

Which version of Wolverine is in Deadpool 3?

In the latest trailer, which featured a variety of cameos, Wolverine is wearing a totally unique costume. It more closely resembles their classic outfit from the comics and animated ’90s show. The version in Deadpool 3 is likely brand-new, since the Logan iteration of Wolverine is dead.

Professor Xavier got a similar treatment for their appearance in the latest Doctor Strange film. So, it would make sense for Wolverine to follow suit, since Xavier also got a definitive conclusion in Logan.

According to the Deadpool 3 trailers, Deadpool appears to run into these alternate versions of Wolverine via the TVA. The TVA uses special technology, notably the TemPads. TemPads create Time Doors, which allow characters to travel between different points in space and time. This also explains how another Wolverine got to appear for Deadpool 3.

Fans were disappointed they didn’t get to see Wolverine’s face in the initial Deadpool 3 trailer, feeling he was thrown under the bus. The latest trailer has certainly fixed that, promising a lot of long-awaited Wolverine banter with Deadpool.

