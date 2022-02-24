How many Jedi survived Order 66?

In 2003, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was released in theaters, and it told the story of why there were so few Jedi in the original Star Wars trilogy by showing us the events of Order 66 and the ensuing Jedi Purge.

After Chancellor Palpatine dispatched Mace Windu and turned Anakin into his apprentice, he promptly ordered all the clones to execute Order 66. Order 66 was hardwired into the clones by means of a chip implant, and the order was to eliminate every Jedi, the Jedi that they had worked with for the entirety of the Clone Wars. In a montage, the film went through some of the Jedi who were killed, like Aayla Secura and Plo Koon, and then they showed some of the Jedi that got away.

Since 2003 the amount of Jedi that managed to escape the order has only grown. The amount of television, books, comic books, and video games that have come out increased the number of live Jedi, as Lucasfilm sets to elaborate on the goings-on of the Star Wars universe in the period between the prequels and the sequels. Let’s take a look at all the Jedi that have been confirmed to survive Order 66, by one way or another.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, so be warned.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, once a master to Anakin Skywalker, survived Order 66. He managed to escape the order when he was on the planet Utapau. Attacked while riding on a Varactyl named Boga, Commander Cody attempted to assassinate him. He escaped in the waters below him and fled the planet.

In the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan discovers that Anakin slaughtered a group of younglings. Kenobi is shown to confront Anakin after his betrayal, mortally wounding him in the process. Kenobi took Anakin’s son Luke to Tatooine to live with Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Kenobi stayed with them on Tatooine, watching over Luke from afar which is presumably part of the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi coming to Disney +. He was later reunited with his Padawan, now under the moniker of Darth Vader. Kenobi taunted Vader and became one with the Force, now able to guide Luke as a Force ghost.

Yoda

The wizened Master Yoda was on Kashyyyk when Order 66 took place. Yoda fought against the clones’ attempt to assassinate him and took the battle to Emperor Palpatine himself. He didn’t fail to defeat Palpatine, instead, he retreated once he realized the scale of his failure to protect the Jedi. He helped Obi-Wan hide Luke and Leia, then hid on the Dagobah system where he would wait for years. He then partially trained Luke, until Luke went off to confront Vader and save Han and Leia. Yoda died upon Luke’s return and became a Force ghost like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano was not a Jedi when Order 66 was carried out, having left the order years earlier, even though her Jedi teacher Anakin Skywalker begged her to stay. However she does wield a lightsaber and she was a former Padawan, so she deserves to be on this list. Just before the Order was initiated, Ahsoka was in Mandalore during its siege. Luckily, Ahsoka was with Captain Rex when the Emperor placed the Order and she managed to save her own life and his. Ahsoka survived and made appearances in both The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rebels. It is assumed that we will learn more about her life post Order 66, in her new Disney + series, Ahsoka.

Anakin Skywalker

Only because he was technically a Jedi at the time, Anakin Skywalker is on this list as a Jedi who survived Order 66. It was his protection of then-Chancellor Palpatine which caused the Chancellor to reveal himself as Darth Sidious and later form the empire. Right after Anakin stopped Mace Windu from executing him, the soon-to-be Emperor broadcasted the Order to all of the clones. Because of his allegiance to the Chancellor, and being in the midst of his transformation to Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker was left unharmed by the clones. Although you could argue whatever was left of the Jedi Anakin Skywalker was killed when Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off his limbs on the lava rivers of Mustafar.

Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis is the protagonist of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game begins with Cal hiding on a mining planet years after Order 66. Through flashbacks in Jedi: Fallen Order, we learn that Cal survived Order 66 because of his Master Jaro Tapal. He sacrificed himself to protect Cal, to make sure he would survive. Cal was discovered by the Empire and the Inquisitorius was sent after him. After being saved by Cere Junda, Cal traveled the galaxy trying to retrace the steps of Master Eno Cordova to retrieve the Holocron, a list of Force-sensitives that have the potential to become Jedi.

Cere Junda

Cere Junda was a Jedi who managed to escape after being captured by the Empire. She was taken by the Empire and tortured to reveal the location of her Padawan, Trilla Sudiri, and the younglings that they were hiding. After finding out Trilla had been pulled to the dark side and had become an inquisitor, Cere used the dark side of the Force to kill everyone, except for Trilla, and escape. Out of shame, Cere cut herself off from the Force, until she met young soon-to-be Jedi Cal Kestis during the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. When Cal was attacked by Darth Vader in the headquarters of the Inquisitors, Cere stepped in and saved him from death. Together they managed to fend off Lord Vader and escape the underwater compound. Where the two characters end up is unknown but their story will most likely continue in the untitled sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Kanan Jarrus

At the time of the Jedi Purge, Kanan Jarrus, born Caleb Dume, served as Padawan to Jedi Master Depa Billaba, who sacrificed herself to stormtroopers so that Caleb could live, as seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. He went into hiding during Order 66, leaving his lightsaber behind. A while later, he encounters the rebel Hera Syndulla and joins her crew, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels. He ends up putting his old Jedi skills back into practice, so he can train the new force-sensitive rebel Ezra Bridger. The team went on many adventures throughout the series, including fighting with Darth Maul in a battle that blinded Kanan. The Jedi eventually died sacrificing his life to save his then-wife and future mother to his child, Hera. He used the force to stop a mass of flames from engulfing the crew, and they overcame him, killing him.

Grogu

Credit: Lucasfilm

Warning: This particular entry contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, so be warned.

Not much is known about Grogu, a featured character of The Mandalorian. The things we do know are that he was taken from the Jedi Temple in Coruscant while Order 66 was taking place, who took him is unknown. The Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin encountered the young Yoda-like child as a bounty and upon learning that he was to be taken by what remained of the Empire, Din harbored him and defended him.

At the end of The Mandalorian‘s second season, Grogu was taken to train by Luke Skywalker. In The Book of Boba Fett, we saw him reunite with Djarin on Tatooine, but not before we managed to see a glimpse of Grogu’s memories of Order 66. The flashback in question showed Grogu watching on as a few Jedi wielded their lightsabers and attempted to save him from the growing mass of stormtroopers, only for them all to fall. While Grogu has seemingly renounced the Jedi Order to stay with Djarin, hopefully, it isn’t the last we see of the character, and hopefully, he appears alongside Din in The Mandalorian’s third season.

Jocasta Nu

Jocasta Nu was the guardian of the sacred Jedi texts contained in the library of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. She managed to escape Coruscant during the early stages of the Jedi Purge. She attempted to preserve the knowledge of the Jedi by recording what she knew on Holocrons. Once Nu realized that the Jedi Temple contained a list of every Force-sensitive child in the galaxy, she journeyed back to Coruscant, where she encountered The Grand Inquisitor and eventually Darth Vader in the Star Wars: Darth Vader comic books written by Charles Soule with pencils from Giuseppe Camuncoli in 2017 and 2018. Once she revealed that she knew Darth Vader was Anakin Skywalker, Vader killed Jocasta Nu.

Ferren Barr

Not much is known of Ferren Barr’s time as a Jedi, only that he had at least previously sparred with Anakin Skywalker. According to the Star Wars: Darth Vader comic book, Barr survived the onslaught of his fellow Jedi and traveled to the water planet of Mon Cala. It was there where he stood firm against Darth Vader, hoping to defeat him for betraying the Jedi Order. It was Barr who fell, defeated on Mon Cala.

Luminara Unduli

Unduli was a Jedi who took Barriss Offee as a Padawan during the Clone Wars. She technically survived Order 66 and was captured by the Empire as revealed in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. It was thought that the Jedi was still alive in the series and it was just a trap laid by the Empire using her body. Unfortunately, she had been executed in the prison where she was being held captive, The Spire.

Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos’ history with the Jedi is far more complicated than anyone else on this list. He was great at tracking because of retrocognition, the ability to see the history of people based on objects they touched. During the Clone Wars, he picked up notable Jedi Aayla Secura as a Padawan. After partnering with assassin Asajj Ventress to murder the Sith Lord Dooku, and failing to do so, he turns to the dark side to try and uncover the truth about Darth Sidious. After being Count Dooku’s apprentice for a short time, he turns back to the light for Ventress, with whom he had fallen in love. Nobody knows what became of Vos once Order 66 was carried out and numerous pieces of Star Wars media refer to him as being one of the only Jedi who may have survived the purge.

Oppo Rancisis, Coleman Kcaj, Ka-Moon Kholi, and Selrahc Elous

These Jedi are all bunched together because they are all minor characters in the Star Wars universe that were confirmed to have been in hiding during the Jedi purge. In the comic book Star Wars: Darth Vader #19, a list is shown with their names. In fact, Ka-Moon Kholi and Selrahc Elous are actually anagrams of the creators’ names and they are never actually physically shown on screen, or anywhere else for that matter, but they are canon and they did survive. As for Oppo Rancisis and Coleman Kcaj, they did appear in the prequels and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars but only in short scenes, and usually without any major lines. Where they hid and what became of them is unknown.

Eeth Koth

Eeth Koth was a Jedi who had some adventures through the Clone Wars, including the time he got kidnapped by General Grievous and had to be rescued by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Adi Gallia. Not much is known about why, but Koth stepped down from the Jedi Council toward the end of the Clone Wars, and he became a priest, thus not present for the clones’ initial attack. In the Star Wars: Darth Vader comics, Koth is hunted down by Vader who makes short work of the former Jedi. The inquisitors kidnap Koth’s daughter for Project Harvester, a codename for the project which was turning Force-sensitive children into inquisitors.

Zubain Anokonori, Nuhj, Mususiel, and Khandra

These four Jedi, Zubain Anokonori, Nuhj, Mususiel, and Khandra were all only seen in the mobile game, Star Wars: Uprising. Not much is known about these Jedi because of this, except that they all survived Order 66 and went into hiding. An inquisitor found them and killed them all.

Uvell

Uvell was only mentioned in a short story published in Star Wars Insider #154, called “The End of History”. The author, Alexander Freed, confirmed the survival of Uvell on Twitter, even though it is mentioned in the story that Uvell was spoken to after the purge took place. How long Uvell survived is unknown.

Taron Malicos

Not much is known of Taron Malicos when he was a part of the Jedi Order. His story starts in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order after Order 66. He ventured to Dathomir and abandoned the Jedi, manipulating the dark side of the Force for his own gain. Cal Kestis found him on Dathomir after Malicos had killed the leader of the Nightbrothers. He stood between Cal and his quest to find the Holocron. Malicos presumably died at the hands of the night sister, Merrin. After a duel with Cal, she entombed Malicos with her magic, burying him alive.

Naq Med

The Padawan Naq Med left his Jedi training, not becoming a knight, according to the novel Force Collector. He was therefore not killed in Order 66, for he was not in the order at the time. The Grand Inquisitor did hunt him down and battle him, and Med was able to break the Inquisitor’s lightsaber and escape. He died an old man, not in the Jedi purge.

The Inquisitorius

The Inquisitorius are a group of Jedi hunters, formed after Order 66. Most if not all of them are former Jedi, so let’s take a look at how and why they all survived.

The Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor’s true name is unknown. He was once a Jedi Sentinel who was involved in the false imprisonment of Ahsoka Tano and the imprisonment of Barriss Offee. He lost faith in the Jedi and fell to the dark side once the purge took place, taking the role of The Grand Inquisitor so he could read through the Jedi archives as promised by Emperor Palpatine. While Grand Inquisitor he hunted down Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger. Kanan defeated the Inquisitor in battle and sent him over the edge of a platform. The Grand Inquisitor let himself go from the edge of the platform, killing himself in the explosion below. His spirit was then used by Darth Vader, tying him to a Jedi outpost on Tempes. It was there that Luke Skywalker encountered him and defeated him with an old Jedi Temple Guard’s lightsaber that had been left there after Luke lost his lightsaber in Cloud City.

Second Sister

Trilla Suduri was a Padawan to Cere Junda. They both survived Order 66 and went into hiding with some younglings. Cere wanted to save them all by leading the Imperial forces away from their hiding spot. Trilla protested but Cere left anyway and was captured. After Cere was tortured she gave up the location of Trilla and the younglings. Trilla’s feeling of betrayal made her more susceptible to the lures of the dark side and she was compelled to join the Inquisitors as the Second Sister. After hunting down Cere and Cal Kestis, she was executed for wavering loyalty by Darth Vader.

Fifth Brother

Not much is known about the Fifth Brother’s time as a Jedi, but he did survive Order 66 and become an Inquisitor. His real name is unknown. During a training session with Darth Vader, his right hand was cut off. He was part of the team that tracked down the Jedi Eeth Koth. After the Eight Brother was captured by Ahsoka Tano and Kanan Jarrus, the Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister went to rescue him. The two Jedi were then joined by Ezra Bridger and Darth Maul. Ahsoka disarmed the Fifth Brother in combat and Maul ended his life with a lightsaber through his stomach.

Sixth Brother

Again not much is known about why Bil Valen left the Jedi Order, but he did and was inducted into The Inquisitiorus. Much like the Fifth Brother, Darth Vader cut off one of the Sixth Brother’s appendages, his left arm. He was one of the inquisitors who were present on Mon Cala when the Jedi Ferren Barr was discovered and killed. This Inquisitor had a lightsaber with two kyber crystals, two blades. When hunting Ahsoka Tano she used the Force to tug on the corrupted kyber crystals, causing the Sixth Brother’s lightsaber to explode, killing him.

Seventh Sister

The Seventh Sister’s real name is unknown, and as with a few of the other inquisitors, we don’t know much about her history as a Jedi, just that she was a part of the Jedi Order, and that she survived Order 66. The Seventh Sister attacked Ezra Bridger and Maul on Planet Malachor alongside the Fifth and Eight Brothers. Maul held her up with the Force, in an attempt to compel Ezra to kill her. After he refused, Maul threw his lightsaber at her and ended her life.

Eighth Brother

The Eight Brother’s story is pretty similar to the other inquisitors. We don’t know his name or what he did as a Jedi, but we know he survived Order 66 and became an inquisitor. The Eight Brother was another casualty of the trip to Malachor as he attempted to flee the battle he was having with Kanan Jarrus by jumping off the edge of the temple they were fighting on. He tried to use his lightsaber’s spinning blades to break his fall, but instead, his lightsaber broke and he fell to his death.

Ninth Sister

Masana Tide’s history is a little more filled in compared to the other inquisitors. We know that while she was a Jedi, she used the Force to connect to people empathetically. During the Jedi Purge, she was captured and tortured. She broke and turned to the dark side, joining the Inquisitorous and becoming the Ninth Sister. She was also at Mon Cala when Darth Vader killed Ferren Barr. The Ninth Sister was also one of the antagonists of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. She confronted Cal Kestis on Kashyyyk, specifically battling him atop the Origin Tree. After cutting off her hand Kestis Force pushed the Inquisitor off the Origin Tree where she presumably fell to her death.

Tenth Brother

Prosset Dibbs has an interesting past as a Jedi. He was granted the rank of Master and fought at the beginning of the Clone Wars with Mace Windu as shown in the comic book, Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu written by Matt Owens and penciled by Denys Cowan. He fundamentally disagreed with Windu about why they were on a certain mission claiming, maybe somewhat rightfully, that the Jedi were not fulfilling their priestly duties but actively participating in the Clone Wars. He attacked Mace Windu and was promptly defeated, arrested, and was successfully tried for treason. Dibbs was relegated to the Jedi archives, and when Order 66 occurred, filled with resentment toward the Jedi, he turned to the Dark Side and became the Tenth Brother.

He was on Mon Cala with the Ninth Sister and the Sixth Brother when Darth Vader killed Ferren Barr. The Tenth Brother was killed by Stormtrooper blasts, ironically making him the only one on this list that both lived through Order 66 but was also killed by it as Barr used a mind-trick on the Stormtroopers, compelling them to execute Order 66.

There you have it, every Jedi who managed to survive Order 66, and there are over thirty of them! The list could grow as well—every book, series, film, or comic set in the Star Wars universe could add another Jedi to this list.