How many Oscars did ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win?

There’s no doubt that the 95th Academy Awards proved to be another memorable night for the Oscars landscape as a whole with one of the most varied array of films put forward, from Top Gun: Maverick to Triangle of Sadness. That being said, the one glaring piece of cinema that stuck in folks’ minds more than any of the others had to be The Daniels’ sci-fi drama, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Recommended Videos

As fantastic and engaging as the movie on its own truly was to the public eye, it’s not a surprise that a variety of other actors gained Oscars gold from their performances in the larger-than-life movie. Since its colossal release in theaters back in 2022, the absurdist extravaganza has maintained its popularity amongst film buffs around the world, with a large portion of moviegoers scratching their heads and collectively wondering if the Daniels have any plans to present a much-anticipated sequel — but we’ll likely have to wait on that.

Following the massive success of the movie last year, film buffs scattered to figure out how many Oscars the movie had nabbed, and even in 2024, it appears as though folks are beginning to ask that same question as we near this year’s Oscars ceremony.

So, how many Oscars did EEAAO win?

Image via A24

As shocking as it might be, the film made an impressive haul at the 2023 ceremony, bringing home a total of seven Oscars across multiple categories after being nominated for 11 awards. Few movies have done as well as the Daniels’ feature, with the last time one film received so many awards being in 2008 with Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, which won 8 Oscars. Everything Everywhere All At Once received the award for Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, beating out competition such as All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Michelle Yeoh also brought home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, becoming the first Asian woman in the history of the Oscars to win the prestigious award. In addition, Ke Huy Quan was awarded the Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Quan, most well known for his appearances in Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom and The Goonies, struggled to find work after his early success. During his acceptance speech, he stood and delivered a tearful oration as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Quan also had an emotional reunion with Brendan Fraser, who’s also had a similarly heartwarming Hollywood comeback story. Fraser won Best Lead Actor for his performance in The Whale; he and Quan last shared the screen in the ’90s comedy, Encino Man.

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Actress in a Supporting Role, which drew some serious side-eye from fellow nominee, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). This is Curtis’ first win at the Oscars despite being a prominent name in Hollywood for over 40 years. The seventh and final award was for Best Editing, which was awarded to Paul Rogers.

Following their performances, Curtis has gone on to captivate audiences on FX’s The Bear, Yeoh’s fresh-faced project, The Brothers Sun, is proving to be a hit on Netflix, and Ke Huy Quan has since made a major splash on Loki. So it’s fair to state that EEAAO did wonders for these performers’ careers.

In the aftermath of their Oscar wins, however, fans reacted online and celebrated the well-deserved wins for both the creators and the actors; Yeoh’s win was especially important to many.

WOW. Michelle Yeoh just won Best Actress her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Words can’t describe how special & important Michelle Yeoh’s win is for me & the entire Asian American community. Michelle Yeoh is an icon, legend. & inspiration. I’m in tears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/F8Jp7VKuO9 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 13, 2023

All in all, there hasn’t been a feature film that made this much of an impact in a long time. And while there was plenty of amazing competition last year, the Daniels’ second feature film is certainly deserving of the attention that it’s getting right now, and it’s great to see movies with a more diverse cast finally doing well amongst audiences and critics. There’s no doubt that the actresses and actors within the film have also done a great job in bringing their performances to life and their awards were well deserved, so here’s hoping we can see a second venture soon.

For those wishing to observe the unforgettable feature for themselves, Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream now on platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Prime Video.