How many post-credits scenes does ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ have?

After some seriously disappointing installments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has entered the arena to resuscitate the Marvel Cinematic Universe… hopefully. Director James Gunn has hoisted the film to the highest of pedestals, critics have called it the “best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame,” and the early predictions suggest it might break franchise box office records.

Still, the threequel is weighed down by the mistakes of its predecessors. One failed attempt after another, which ended most recently with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has planted seeds of doubt in the hearts of former die-hard fans. As it turns out, Vol. 3 might be in for a franchise-low opening weekend.

Nevertheless, the MCU hype train hasn’t completely derailed. Whether it is to see it fail or see it succeed, Marvel fans will turn out in droves to witness its fate. The only question now is how long to keep their butts in the chair after the credits roll. This is a Marvel movie after all. Surely, there will be a post-credits scene. It is just a question of how many.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have a post-credits scene, and if so, how many?

Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a post-credits scene. Two, in fact.

James Gunn confirmed the news on Instagram when he responded to a fan’s inquiry. Having two post-credits scenes is par for the course for Marvel, but after the staggering five post-credits scenes in Vol. 2, it is understandable why it would hit some as disappointing.

Now, two is better than none, but it’s not five. So, what gives? Last time around, the main post-credits scenes such as Adam Warlock’s birth and the formation of Stakar’s Guardian team were peppered with plot-propelling sequences such as Kraglin inheriting Yondu’s fin and Groot’s evolution into a teenager. This time, there’s no need to set the stage for a future film.

Still, all the Guardians movies have aided the overall MCU storyline in some capacity, and Vol. 3 is no exception. There are bound to be repercussions, implications, and even an Easter egg or two. You’ll just have to stick around to find out what they are.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5.