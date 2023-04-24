James Gunn drops disappointing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ post-credits scene news that proves it won’t live up to ‘Vol. 2’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now almost here, and the hype is real. However, while early reactions are calling it the “best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame” (which, to be honest, doesn’t mean as much as it sounds), box office projections predict the cosmic threequel will fall short of the team’s last solo film, 2017’s Guardians Vol. 2. Unfortunately, writer/director James Gunn has likewise confirmed another way Vol. 3 won’t live up to its predecessor, by providing us with an update on its post-credits scenes.

In response to a fan’s question on Instagram (as spotted and reshared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit), Gunn assured fans that Vol. 3 will have two post-credits sequences. While that’s totally par for the course for MCU films, this confirmation may come as a disappointment to those hoping that the new movie would match the record-breaking number of tag scenes featured in Vol. 2.

If you recall, Guardians 2 livened up the long wait for the end-credits scene significantly by peppering other additional sequences throughout the credits, meaning we ended up with five overall. Even more impressively, they all added something to the lore, from Kraglin getting Yondu’s fin to Groot aging up to adolescence, to the introduction of Stakar’s OG Guardians group and the birth of Adam Warlock.

Presumably, with Gunn out of the MCU and this one wrapping up the Guardians story arc, there was simply no need to stuff the credits full of tag scenes this time around. From that point of view, then, we’re lucky to be receiving the usual two at all. We’ll find out what they consist of come Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s release on May 5.