Adam Warlock unleashes full power in new GOTG Vol. 3 footage

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might bring an emotional end to the team we’ve loved for almost a decade, but it’s also bringing in someone new who might add great value to a potential series of cosmic stories in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That someone is Adam Warlock .

After being teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s five post-credits scenes, before the MCU’s shift to the Infinity War storyline, he will feature as a primary antagonist/anti-hero in the final segment of the trilogy .

We’ve seen glimpses of the character played by Will Poulter in the film’s official trailer. Now, in new footage from the film, Adam Warlock is unleashing his full power. Created by Ayesha, the leader of Sovereign, Warlock possesses invincibility, and is powered by superhuman strength, among a whole suite of cosmic abilities. He can absorb, dissipate, and manipulate several energy forms, helping him to generate concussive blasts and healing abilities. In the footage, Warlock can be seen charging himself for a similar cosmic explosion.

In the promo, Relax , the Guardians are hilariously arguing over something silly. At the same time, a series of clips comprising insane stunts, power-packed action, and cosmic space battles play in between. Warlock, appearing only for two seconds, makes his way into one of them.

Promotional artwork featuring Warlock offered a glimpse at his abilit y to generate blasts. It’s possible that Warlock’s abilities will not entirely match those depicted in the comics . Warlock is still a ‘child’ in GOTG Vol. 3, and it’ll likely take one or two more MCU entries before he reaches his full potential.

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite having an important role and being confirmed to make future appearances, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promos have kept the best of Warlock under wraps. Therefore, there is no telling how his antagonistic character will find his place in the MCU going forward. In the comics, Warlock’s eventual confrontation against High Evolutionary brings him to his newfound senses, christening him as a hero in the Marvel Universe. Interestingly, High Evolutionary will also appear as an antagonist in GOTG Vol. 3. Sharing a history with Rocket, he’ll become the Guardians’ biggest threat as the team fights his obsession with creating genetically engineered species.

Could it be that Warlock will face the High Evolutionary AND get redemption in his first appearance? It’s possible, but it would be better for the character to be fleshed out as a threat; and, later, complete his arc as a villain before finally achieving his final ‘transformation’ into a certified hero.

Warlock’s other powers in the comics allows him to use Quantum Magic, meaning he can manipulate metaphysical quantum forces and elements to cast magical spells. It’s prettty high-level and likely fantastical physics, but the word ‘Quantum’ has considerable value in the ongoing Multiverse Saga of the MCU. Adam Warlock could possibly be a helpful weapon against Kang The Conqueror in the inevitable confrontation with the villain in the upcoming Avengers films, Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Until then, we’ll need to wait a couple more weeks for Guardians of the Galaxy threequel and experience Warlock’s invincibility firsthand. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.