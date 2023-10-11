How many times has Will Smith worked with Margot Robbie, and what movies have they starred in together?

One of the Internet’s favorite theories is the alleged affair between Margot Robbie and Will Smith. While I’ve never been much of a fan of the topic in general – I simply refuse to believe Robbie would ever be an adulterer, though I have to admit that some arguments are very compelling. Especially after discovering Jada and Smith have been separated since 2016 – a year after Robbie and Smith’s first film together. Yikes.

Naturally, this is just some good ol’ gossip that netizens just can’t help poking fun at, but even aside from these rampant theories, the truth remains: The actor and his long-term wife have been separated for a long time, seemingly confirming many fans’ suspicions that the two had an open marriage. Turns out, they didn’t even have a marriage at all.

Nonetheless, despite all of his family’s affairs, nothing can really take away the fact that Smith has some impressive titles in his repertoire, some of which are shared with his longtime friend, Robbie.

In what movies did Will Smith star with Margot Robbie?

Even though you might think that the duo has likely appeared in numerous movies, especially considering how often they’ve been professionally connected, Robbie and Smith have actually only co-starred in two films. Of course, during this time, the two actors also participated in promotional activities, which often spanned over several months.

The first of these two films is the 2015 rom-com drama Focus, where the duo portrayed an unlikely romance between a con artist and a femme fatale. Despite having a star-studded cast and grossing around $158.8 million at the box office, the film received lackluster reviews, to say the least. With a 56 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Focus is hardly the best movie in either of their filmographies, but its charm shines through on and off-screen throughout the entire 90-minutes runtime.

If you’re a DC fan, you’ve probably seen their latest film together. In fact, even if you aren’t a fan of the superhero franchise, you’ve likely watched 2016’s Suicide Squad, where Robbie portrayed Harley Quinn and Smith portrayed Deadshot. With an even worse score of 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Suicide Squad is far from being their best collaborative work, but it certainly solidified their growing friendship.

Neither Smith nor Robbie have confirmed any future plans to work together, especially given the ongoing SAG strike. Considering their on-screen chemistry, however, we wouldn’t be opposed to seeing them co-star once more.