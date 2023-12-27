How old is David Kawena in ‘Lilo & Stitch?’

David Kawena is a modern day king, but exactly how old is our main man? Here's what we know about David's age.

Lilo & Stitch may not have received the notoriety of some of Disney’s other properties upon its release in 2002. However, the film has achieved cult classic status in the more than 20 years since its release.

One question that has plagued fans’ minds, though, is how old the film’s heartthrob, David Kawena, is.

What is David Kawena’s age?

While David’s age is never mentioned within the series, the supplemental information from the manual for the video game adaptation Lilo & Stich: Trouble in Paradise (released the same year) puts his age at 23 years old.

Lilo is significantly younger than her older sister— about 12 years younger— and David’s investment in both his relationship with Nani and with Lilo speaks volumes about his maturity. He is interested in everything Nani is, frequently stepping up to help both she and Lilo, incredibly willing and able to be a part of their lives.

He even takes the extra steps to ingratiate himself with Jumba and Pleakley, even teaching the former to surf.

What makes David such a popular character?

David Kawena may be nothing special in the grand scheme of aliens and supervillains, but the Hawaiian surfer made a distinct impression on viewers by being one of the sweetest romantic possibilities in Disney history. Just a few years older than Nani, his patience, understanding, and kindness — combined with his propensity to light himself on fire— set him apart from the usual “Disney princes” and their dashing personas.

David Kawena is the peak of positive masculinity, unabashed to be himself, calm in the face of adversity, and willing to sacrifice for those he calls Ohana. David is an all-around great guy and one of the few Disney romances to have actual chemistry with their on-screen lady love.

While Disney has faced backlash over their initial casting choice for the King of Kaua’i, recent rumors have fans excited about the potential chemistry between Nani (Sydney Agudong) and Kaipo Dudoit, the hunk recast as David.