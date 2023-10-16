If there’s one thing horror movies have taught us, it’s that the taller the villain, the scarier they truly seem to be.

Then again, if you’re one of those eagle-eyed horror fanatics who specifically thirsts over the height of particular baddies, you’re probably itching to know how tall a slasher icon like Michael Myers actually is. While horror characters such as Leprechaun and Chucky are running around like little ankle-biters causing unfathomable terror, the aforementioned Halloween villain makes unsuspecting victims stop in their tracks and marvel at his towering stance.

Of course, height is far from the only appealing element presented in Halloween movies featuring Michael on a vicious rampage. But come on, who doesn’t absolutely drool over a tall and lanky horror icon? Especially one as dreamy as Michael. Plus, he’s easily one of the sexist baddies in horror history. That’s right, I said it. With that being said, let’s dive in and explore how impressive Michael’s height is and how tall he stands.

How tall is Michael Myers?

Photo via Universal Pictures

The answer to Michael’s exact height is not necessarily exact at all. In fact, it’s entirely dependent on which timeline you’re following, and which movie you’re specifically wondering about. In the case of the original Halloween from 1978, The Shape stood at 5’10” thanks to actor Nick Castle portraying him. On that same note, actor Tony Moran, who portrayed Michael while he was unmasked in John Carpenter’s original, stands at 6 feet.

But while nearing 6 feet as a horror villain is terrifying enough, perhaps no other actor portrayed Michael in such a fear-inducing way like actor Tyler Mane, who notably played The Shape in Rob Zombie’s controversial remakes. As the tallest Michael out of the bunch, Mane stands at 6’9”, making that version of Michael Myers the most threatening of them all.

In the updated trilogy, Nick Castle briefly portrayed Michael again in David Gordon Green’s Halloween films. That being said, a fresh-faced Michael actor was also introduced into the equation — and that would be James Jude Courtney. Standing at 6’3″, Courtney established his status as one of the tallest Michaels to exist and certainly one of the most brutal.