How Tall Is Tom Hiddleston?

Tom Hiddleston has been in our lives as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long (over a decade now) that he might as well be considered family. Ever since his debut as Loki in the Thor franchise, we’ve watched Hiddleston’s character attempt to take over Asgard in Thor and Earth in The Avengers, only to be killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, Loki found a way to survive in an alternate timeline during Avengers: Endgame by using the Space Stone to escape from his initial defeat at the hands of the Avengers in New York City. Recently, the God of Mischief has even tried to take over the Time Variance Authority in his series Loki on Disney Plus, and his ego has only doubled (literally) since then. We all know that Loki’s personality is larger than life itself, but how tall is the actor who plays him?

Born on February 9, 1981, Tom Hiddleston has been a professional actor for over twenty years, though he was initially better-known across the pond. He made his name as an English star in famous plays like Othello and Cymbeline, for which he won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Newcomer in a Play.

According to Biography.com, Hiddleston worked with Sir Kenneth Branagh on a West End revival of Ivanov in 2008. Branagh, who at the time was slated to direct the first Thor film, was so impressed by Hiddleston’s performance that he decided to cast the British actor as Thor’s half-brother, Loki. Hiddleston’s performance became an instant hit with fans and the actor went on to star in five more MCU movies before getting his own series on Disney Plus.

At first glance, one might think that Hiddleston is of average height when standing next to the imposing figure of Chris Hemsworth. Given that the Marvel empire is all about its CGI, it’s even harder to accurately assess Hiddleston’s height since most of his scenes are filmed against a green screen, occasionally next to CGI characters who are much bigger than him.

It wasn’t long ago that Hiddleston was in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is not a short woman. According to Cheat Sheet, Taylor Swift is 5 feet 11 inches tall⏤taller than the average model, who typically stands between 5′ 8″ and 5′ 9″. Back when Swift and Hiddleston were dating, it was clear in their photos together that Hiddleston was taller than her. But how much taller are we talking, exactly?

According to Celeb Heights, Tom Hiddleston is 6 feet 2 inches tall, just an inch below MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth, who stands at 6′ 3″. It seems that Tom Hiddleston isn’t that short after all compared to Hemsworth, although his Australian costar is much bigger physically. There is one thing that can be said about Hiddleston’s height: it will never be tall enough to contain the God of Mischief’s ego.

Loki is currently streaming on Disney Plus.