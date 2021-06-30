How Many Marvel Movies Are There?

Marvel Studios has put together a universe for its characters that has, to some degrees, changed blockbuster cinema forever. Beginning with the first Iron Man in 2008 and eventually culminating in Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually came to comprise dozens of movies and several television series. But at the same time, other studios also own the rights to many of Marvel’s best comic-book characters—so it can get confusing when it comes to crossing over characters.

For Marvel fans who want to tick off each movie from their watchlist and make sure they haven’t missed any of the character’s appearances on screen, here’s the complete list of Marvel movies–both MCU and otherwise.

Every Marvel movie with a cinematic release

The MCU

When it comes to Marvel films, most casual moviegoers will be referring to the MCU. This universe includes all the films that were produced by the Disney-owned Marvel Studios themselves.

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Co-Produced with Sony) (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far from home (Co-Produced with Sony) (2019)

Fox

Before Marvel kicked things off with its own universe of characters, Fox had already helped usher in the superhero era in filmmaking thanks to its successful X-Men franchise, which launched in 2000. The studio would continue to make plenty of films starring Marvel characters before being acquired by Disney in 2019.

X-Men (2000)

Daredevil (2003)

X2 (2003)

Elektra (2005)

Fantastic Four (2005)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Deadpool (2016)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

X-Men: Dark Pheonix (2019)

The New Mutants (2020)

Sony

Another company that owned the rights to many Marvel characters including the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself was Sony. Here are all the films Sony’s studio Columbia Pictures has created using Marvel characters.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Co-Produced with Marvel Studios) (2017)

Venom (2018)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Co-Produced with Marvel Studios) (2019)

Everything else

While those are the three companies who have handled the majority of Marvel Live-Action films over the years, here are the rest of the films that aired on the big screen starring characters from the Marvel Comics universe.