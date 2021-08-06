How The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene Sets Up The Future Of The DCEU

The Suicide Squad is finally here and, seeing as it’s a superhero movie made after 2008’s Iron Man, it contains extra scenes planted during its credits. Director James Gunn, in particular, loves post-credits sequences – as made clear by his Guardians of the Galaxy films – and his DC debut is no exception. It features two additional scenes – one is intended to be a jokey tag while the other sets up Gunn’s next contribution to the DCEU.

The first post-credits scene returns to the shores of Corto Maltese from the opening scenes. Originally, it looked like Weasel (Sean Gunn) was the first character to perish as he drowned while jumping out of the squad’s plane. However, this brief sequence sees him coughing up water and scampering off, no doubt in search of more kids to eat.

Once you sit through the next several minutes of credits, you’re then treated to another scene that reveals a thought-deceased character is still alive. Waller’s aides John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) are shown watching an unconscious Peacemaker (John Cena) recuperating in hospital. Despite being shot in the neck by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and having a whole building fall on him, he’s managed to survive. And when he wakes up he’s got himself a new mission. “Save the f*cking world,” as Harcourt puts it.

This is obviously paving the way for Cena to return in Peacemaker, the eight-part spinoff series written and directed by Gunn that’s already been shot and is headed to HBO Max next year. Peacemaker is actually the first of its kind – the first original HBO Max production to be part of the DCEU. And there’s plenty more where this came from, including Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie. So The Suicide Squad‘s post-credits scene is pretty significant, as it hints at a major upcoming expansion of the franchise.

Catch The Suicide Squad in theaters and on streaming now.