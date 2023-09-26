How to rent Shrek’s swamp on Airbnb

Picture it: Shrek’s Swamp, 2023, you and two friends living your best life in the days leading up to everyone’s favorite spooky holiday. That’s right, ogre enthusiasts, Shrek’s Swamp is inviting you to book the holiday of a lifetime with a Donkey of your very own — and if your bestie gets offended by being called the Donkey to your Shrek, well, it’s time to find a new bestie.

When Shrek first debuted in 2001, fans were unaware they were tiptoeing into a world of swampy goodness that would captivate them for decades to come. Who knew we’d all fall so completely in love with an ogre and a donkey? Spawning several sequels and spinoffs, the Shrekverse is ever-expansive, and his ogre-esque dwelling place is always ready to welcome a new inhabitant despite the signs that say otherwise.

Of course, we can’t crawl into a Shrek film, despite how much we’d all like to (and trust us, we’ve tried to imagine ways to make it happen), but someone did give die-hard fans something to look forward to as they created a real-life version of Shrek’s Swamp!

Just who is responsible for inviting us to Shrek’s once-private lair, and how on earth do you book a stay there? As usual, we’ve got you covered.

Who opened the doors to Shrek’s Swamp?

If you’re wondering who decided to open the doors to Shrek’s house, the answer might not surprise you. Donkey himself is the one who wants you to visit Shrek’s Swamp, and we’re ready to accept the invitation.

Donkey describes the experience as something right out of the Shrek film franchise: otherworldly and dream-worthy.

The fairytale-esque stay begins when you see the signs outside Shrek’s lair, and don’t fret; Donkey assures you that any Beware or warning signs are probably just a great Halloween decoration; it is spooky season, after all.

“Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly. I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the “BEWARE” signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Donkey does note that there’s only one opportunity for the special guests to get to book Shrek’s Swamp, and it’s only because he’s swamp-sitting while Shrek is away; so how do you make it happen?

How do you book a night (or several) to stay with Shrek and Donkey?

An Airbnb listing is now live for the stay, and you can begin booking an excursion of your own on Oct. 13, but as the listing notes, there’s only one booking date available: Oct. 27-29, and it’s for up to three guests. There are some requirements that those hoping to visit Shrek’s home must visit, some of which read as follows:

In order to request to book this stay, guests must have an active Airbnb profile, agreement to the Airbnb Terms of Service and acknowledgement of the Airbnb Privacy Policy, with a good track record on the platform.

The fellow traveling party members must be at least 5+ years of age.

Guests must be able to provide a government-issued ID.

Guests must enter a complete message when submitting the request to book, letting the Host know, among other things, who will be joining them.

Guests acknowledge Airbnb may conduct a review of public records.

Airbnb and the Host reserve the right to reject a request to book if, in either’s discretion, it is believed the stay may have an adverse effect on Airbnb and/or the Host’s business or reputation.

It’s also important to note that booking Shrek’s Swamp isn’t a contest or competition, so those who wish to travel to his home are responsible for getting there on their own, and for those who aren’t local, there’s quite a bit of travel involved.

So, if you feel like you can make it happen, it’s essential to be online early on Oct. 13, as one fan will get to bring two of their own besties to live like Shrek for a weekend, and we certainly hope they’re willing to share a lot of pics and videos of everything from the experience of a lifetime.