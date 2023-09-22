Here’s how you can catch the adrenaline-fueled journey of ‘The Expendables’ at home

After nearly a decade of anticipation, Sylvester Stallone’s iconic action-thriller franchise, The Expendables, is returning triumphantly to the big screen. The much-awaited fourth installment in the series, titled Expend4bles, is scheduled to hit the theaters in the United States on Sept. 22, 2023. But before we strap on for this next adrenaline-filled adventure, let’s take a thrilling trip down memory lane by revisiting the three previous flicks.

In 2010, this massive franchise began its explosive voyage by paying a fond homage to the heart-pounding action blockbusters and cultural icons of the 1980s and 1990s. The much anticipated second installment arrived in theatres two years later in 2012, followed by another sequel in 2014. The movies have enjoyed exceptional box office success, with the first movie earning a startling $274.4 million, followed by The Expendables 2 earning $314.9 million, and The Expendables 3 earning a formidable $214.6 million.

Image via Lionsgate

The third movie’s poor performance raised concerns about the franchise’s future, but the fourth sequel was eventually approved with Scott Waugh in the director’s chair. We last saw Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross in The Expendables 3, recruiting a new, younger generation of Expendables to take on an established foe. This opened the gates for a new cast to lead The Expendables 4, which includes Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García.

However, the backbone of the series remains unbroken. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture are all slated to reprise their legendary roles to ensure a seamless fusion of the old guard and the new blood. All three Expendables films are sequential, and The Expendables 4 might also take on some aspects from the last movie despite the considerable time gap. So, Fans might need to re-watch the three features before sitting for the fourth film.

Here is how you can watch The Expendables 1, 2, and 3 at your home via streaming services or VOD.

Where are The Expendables movies streaming?

Photo via Lionsgate

Currently, fans of The Expendables franchise can enjoy the thrilling adventures of the first three films on various streaming services. The streaming juggernaut Netflix is leading the campaign, having acquired the rights to all three films in a deal reached back in Aug. 2023, carefully timed to coincide with the Sept. 22 premiere of Expend4bles.

However, The Expendables and The Expendables 2 will no longer be available on Netflix after Oct. 5, 2023. But fret not; you may continue to enjoy Barney Ross and his team’s heart-pounding exploits by tuning into Starz, Tubi, Peacock, FuboTV, or AMC Plus. And audiences without a subscription to these streaming platforms can also watch The Expendables 1-3 online.

All three of The Expendable films are available to rent or buy through various streaming and video-on-demand services, including Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu, at reasonable prices starting at $3.99.

Delivering exactly what its devoted fan base craves has helped The Expendables franchise establish a solid reputation. These films pay a thrilling homage to the action-packed films of the 1980s and 1990s, which are known for their loud explosions, enormous weapons, witty banter, and iconic action heroes. The franchise has so far gathered a whopping $804 million at the worldwide movie office with its outstanding fusion of nostalgia and adrenaline.

As Expend4bles gears up for its highly anticipated release, there’s an exciting chance that this legendary franchise might just surpass the historic $1 billion mark and secure its place in cinematic history before the final curtain falls.