How to watch all the ‘Divergent’ movies in order

In recent years, young adult dystopian novels have gained momentum never before seen in the genre. Attributed to stories like The Hunger Games and Divergent, this sudden increase in demand for dystopian fiction granted these titles the status of being the epitome of young adult fiction, showing stories that reflect the anxieties and fears of contemporary society.

These stories often portray thought-provoking themes through their relatable and strong protagonists, who, much like the readers, are navigating oppressive governments, deriving from the disillusioned state of the world they are inheriting. Backed by the astronomical fame following the release of The Hunger Games, Divergent, the book trilogy by Veronica Roth, was next in line to become the next big hit in dystopian fiction in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the saga was cut short with an unreleased fourth installment, but here’s how to watch all three of the existing movies in order.

Divergent (2014)

The first film of the saga was released in 2014, putting faces to the names for the very first time. Anchored by Tris (Shailene Woodley), the story introduces a new systematic governmental structure divided by factions over a century prior. These factions – Dauntless, Amity, Erudite, Abnegation, and Candor – are meant to perfectly structure society in an organized order. Depending on where each character belongs, they commonly share interests and traits with those in that faction, and ought to reprise their respective jobs in their society.

In the first film, the audience is introduced to Tris, a 16-year-old who just became of age to participate in the faction selection ceremony, where she discovers she is a part of an unofficial faction: the Divergent. Needing to keep her identity a secret in fear of governmental persecution, the story follows this empowering and strong character who finds herself between the sword and the wall, as she learns the harsh truth of the society she belongs to.

Insurgent (2015)

Insurgent is the title of the second book and film of the saga. Released in 2015, the story of Insurgent takes place five days after the events in the previous installment. Continuing the story from Divergent, the second film shows Dauntless soldiers Tris and Four (Theo James) on the run upon evading a coup from Jeanine (Kate Winslet), the Erudite faction leader, backed by the rest of the faction and some Dauntless soldiers who are now believing the Divergents and their allies are the enemies.

Aiming to open a box containing the secrets for the eradication of Divergents, Jeanine relentlessly tries to capture the fugitives capable of running the aforementioned box. Escaping from the coup, the Dauntless duo is accompanied by Tris’ brother Caleb (Ansel Elgort) and Peter (Miles Teller), as they flee the fighting grounds to find shelter in the Amity compound.

Allegiant (2016)

The final installment of the film saga is Allegiant, which hit theaters in 2016. Hoping to be the propeller of the story wrapping up, the first film focuses on Tris and Four, alongside a group of other soldiers, trying to climb over the wall that had been dividing their society from the rest of the world. Making everyone believe the world had been in shambles – thus needing the factions to survive – this group of ambitious and strong characters looks for a way to overcome this physical barrier between them and the harsh truth of reality.

Faced with a completely striking reality from what they had imagined, the group discovers the Bureau of Genetic Welfare, a city of advanced technology hidden behind a cloaking shield and all of its hidden secrets. Tasked with rescuing Chicago and restoring peace in this intricate society that had been in place for over 100 years, Tris is now against a whole new arsenal of people against her very own existence.

Unfortunately, the series was expected to receive a fourth installment entitled Ascendant, which aimed to wrap up the story from the third and final book by Roth, but that film never gained wings as a result of the continuously mixed reviews and disappointing box-office return from its first installments. Similarly, the idea of a full-length film was scrapped in favor of a television series, which ended up also fruitless upon the cast and executives showing uninterest in continuing the saga.

Despite its lackluster response and underperforming box-office gains, Divergent is, to this day, one of the many films marking the dystopian genre in Hollywood, and all three films can be seen on Prime Video.