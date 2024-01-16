How to watch all ‘The Librarian’ movies in order

Quite the treasure in the genre. Here's what you should know about watching the fantasy-adventure television franchise.

Flynn Carsen was introduced to the world in 2004 in The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, and from then on out, the saga became a well-beloved story among action and artifact aficionados. Fans were more than pleased to see a custodian of historical and mythological artifacts on the screen. Often pitted against Indiana Jones, which was undeniably also a huge story following a similar theme, The Librarian movies quickly gathered their own following of fans.

Ultimately, the best way to catch up on Flynn Carsen’s adventures is to watch the movies by order of release. However, if you’re not entirely aware of what that might be, I’ve got your back. Without any further ado, here’s the best watch order for The Librarian.

The best The Librarian watch order

As I previously mentioned, the best way to watch The Librarian saga is by ultimately following its order of release on the big screen. Although the story itself might prove convoluted with intricate plotlines and loose ends, the order itself is quite straightforward, allowing fans to watch the story without needing to look into any needlessly complicated watch orders. On that note, this is the watch order for the films:

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)

However, there is a small detail that you might want to take into consideration after setting foot in the story. This trilogy is actually complemented by a renowned television series starring Noah Wyle.

The series titled The Librarians expands upon the existing mythology of the films, masterfully complementing the story from its installments on the big screen. Aside from its plot, the series also retained some of the core cast members and introduced new characters.

Spanning four seasons, it provides a compelling conclusion to this franchise and may be the ideal way to bring the story to its final resolution. The series premiered in 2014 and serves as the missing piece that completes the mystery puzzle, proving to be the perfect last addition to the list for everyone hoping to finally finish off this franchise.

As for where to watch all of the aforementioned films, you might want to head to Peacock or FuboTV, depending on your preference. As for the series, it is available to watch on Hulu.