How to watch ‘The Best Man’ movies in order?

The Best Man franchise had its beginning in 1999, following the story of a group of old friends, as they navigate the days before Lance Sullivan (Morris Chestnut) ties the knot with Mia Morgan (Monica Calhoun). The first movie was a success, receiving 16 award nominations the year following its release, and coming out victorious in six categories, including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Outstanding Motion Picture. This success led the Best Man universe to expand, and fans were reunited with the original cast 14 years after the first movie’s release. Malcolm D. Lee also joined the party, reprising his writer and director roles for the following installments.

As everyone can agree, the best way to enjoy a franchise is to watch it in order, although some still debate if chronological order is better than release order. Luckily, when it comes to The Best Man, there’s no debate needed, since it’s a very straightforward watch; there are no prequels, meaning that each installment follows the events of the last. Currently, the franchise only has two movies out, as well as an eight-episode Peacock miniseries.

The Best Man watch order

The Best Man (1999)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters series (2022)

It’s worth noting that a third movie, titled The Best Man Wedding, was at some point in the works, and planned to be released in 2016. Unfortunately, though, the film never made it to the production stage, due to conflicts with the director’s schedule. At this point, it’s unlikely that the movie will ever grace our screens, so fans of the franchise have to comfort themselves with the limited series, which wraps up this group of friends’ story.