Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ duel rages on, but the Oscars has already revealed the ultimate winner

Forget Kang vs. the Avengers, the most highly anticipated battle that’s coming in the MCU’s future surely has to be that between Wolverine and Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3. After years of laying into each other on social media, the two biggest icons of Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe will finally trade blows and quips once the franchises collide in the aforementioned Shawn Levy-directed threequel. As per their brand, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have only been fueling fans’ hype for the duel online, by playing up to their image as eternal frenemies.

And yet, when it comes down to it, the fight between the two leading men has already been won, at least in terms of awards recognition. While it remains to be seen who will win between Logan and the Merc with the Mouth in the MCU, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has definitely already chosen its champion, going by the way it has previously honored Jackman and even taken his advice on board when it comes to snubbing Reynolds.

Image via 20th Century Fox

This weekend marks the eagerly anticipated 95th Academy Awards, which plays host to a fierce battle for Best Actor between the likes of Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), and Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin). 10 years ago, however, at 2013’s 85th Oscars ceremony, it was Hugh Jackman who received the honor of his first — and, to date, only — Oscar nomination thanks to his turn as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

Jackman ended up losing the gong to Lincoln‘s Daniel Day-Lewis, but it seems he still holds some sway with the Academy. During the “For Your Consideration” season in late 2022, the Australian star jokingly pleaded with the Oscars committee not to give Spirited a Best Song nomination, otherwise, Reynolds would be “insufferable” on the set of Deadpool 3. Well, it seems they listened as Spirited has gone without a nom, meaning Reynolds’ career continues to be entirely Oscar-free.

Wade may yet get the last laugh over Logan in Deadpool 3, once it arrives on Nov. 8, 2024, but Jackman has definitely got the jump on Reynolds when it comes to awards prestige.