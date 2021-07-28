Hugh Jackman Uses Free Guy Director To Troll Ryan Reynolds

The online war between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds shows no signs of slowing down, even if the latter recently revealed that part of the reason he can’t stop blasting his longtime arch-nemesis is because he’s such an infuriatingly nice, wholesome and all-round good guy.

Jackman’s barbs tend to be less sardonic and snarky than those of his opposite number, which is entirely in keeping with both their on and offscreen personas. Things have now gotten even more personal, though, after the former Wolverine roped in Free Guy director Shawn Levy to take a shot at Reynolds, which you can see below.

Hugh Jackman Poses In Front Of Ryan Reynolds Poster 1 of 2

Jackman and Levy are no strangers to each other, having worked together a decade ago on Real Steel, the underrated robot boxing family film that recently experienced an incredible resurgence on Netflix. After wrapping Free Guy a long time ago and then almost immediately re-teaming for Netflix’s time travel adventure The Adam Project, Reynolds is no doubt going to retaliate and put the filmmaker right in the middle of their latest sparring match.

The good news for audiences and fans of both A-listers is that they’ve each got a new movie coming out very soon. After a lengthy wait, Free Guy is coming to theaters on August 13th, with the early reactions calling the video game-inspired action comedy one of the summer’s most pleasant surprises.

As for Jackman, he’ll be seen in sci-fi mystery Reminiscence, the feature directorial debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, the next major hybrid release from Warner Bros. that lands on HBO Max and the big screen just one week after Free Guy, so maybe box office returns will be the next bone of contention between the two.