Hulk Star Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Avengers Dream Team

Entertainment Weekly started a fun game to pass the time in quarantine last night, and it soon went viral. EW challenged Marvel fans to assemble their own Avengers dream team. Each of the MCU’s heroes was assigned a value and we each have $15 to play with. And it wasn’t just fans who got involved, either. The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, revealed who his ultimate roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is, too. Though he sort of broke the rules.

Sharing the original tweet, the Avengers: Endgame star proved his loyalty to the original line-up from 2012. “Can I have another $14 to have the OG 6?” Ruffalo asked. His math is spot-on, too, as unfortunately, you couldn’t have Cap, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye on the same team as it would cost $29.

Can I have another $14 to have the OG 6? 💚 #Avengers https://t.co/hABGQMyWit — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2020

Clearly, EW knew a lot of folks like Ruffalo would want to simply reassemble the team’s initial line-up, so made sure to make them all the most expensive. Well, almost. Hawkeye is actually on the second rung, priced at $4, alongside next-gen heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man.

The $3 category is made up of cosmic characters, plus Wasp, while the rest of the Guardians are listed at $2, with Happy Hogan – for some reason and Scarlet Witch. Yup, that one’s proved controversial. The bottom rung is then filled with supporting heroes and former sidekicks, priced at just $1.

Ruffalo may want to get his friends back together, but Endgame is likely the last time they’ll unite in the MCU. That said, most of them will be back elsewhere in the franchise. There’s Black Widow coming this November, and Hawkeye due on Disney Plus. The same goes for She-Hulk, which will no doubt see Ruffalo himself return as Bruce Banner.

If you haven’t given it a go yet, calculate your Avengers dream team and let us know in the comments who you went with.