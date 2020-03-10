Mark Ruffalo Reportedly Confirmed To Return In She-Hulk

When Marvel announced that a She-Hulk TV series was on its way to Disney Plus last August, not only did this tell us that Jennifer Walters would soon be making her MCU debut, but it also heavily hinted that her cousin Bruce Banner would be returning, too. Sure enough, back in November, Mark Ruffalo revealed that he was due to meet with Kevin Feige to discuss another go-around as Hulk and earlier this month, the actor confirmed “preliminary talks” were underway.

Now, according to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Ruffalo was being a little economical with the truth in that recent update as the outlet says that the Avengers: Endgame star is 100% locked in to reprise his role in She-Hulk. The Illuminerdi stresses that there’s no doubt about it, according to their info, and they’ve got “definitive confirmation” in the form of “visual proof” that Banner will be back in the series.

Ruffalo’s involvement makes complete sense, too. In the comics, Banner is key to Jennifer’s transformation into She-Hulk as the Jade Giant has to give her an emergency blood transfusion to save his cousin’s life. Previous character descriptions have revealed that this origin will be closely adapted for the MCU as well, so obviously you’d need Hulk around to pull that off. Not to mention that WGTC first told you way back in April that Ruffalo would return.

New Fan Art Shows A Ripped Alison Brie As She-Hulk 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This also squares with our own intel that several other players from the Hulk corner of the universe – including William Hurt’s General Ross and even Liv Tyler’s Betty – could likewise appear in the production. As well as introducing the titular heroine, it sounds like the show might end up being something of a sequel to The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk is due to start shooting this summer, so some concrete casting details should materialize sooner rather than later. For now, though, we can apparently rest easy knowing Hulk’s going to smash his way back onto our screens within the next couple of years.