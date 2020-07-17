Hulu Is Adding A Few Great Horror Movies In August

We’re only just over halfway through July, but let’s hop ahead a couple of weeks into the future and take a look at what’s coming to Hulu in August. Next month will see the streaming service add an enormous list of movies and TV shows, with numerous classics amongst them, and everyone from horror to action to romance fans and even family audiences should be pleased with what’s coming.

The first day of the month, for example, brings the opening installments in two major horror franchises that kicked off in the late 80s – 1987’s Hellraiser and 1988’s Child’s Play. Sticking with the 80s, August 1st likewise sees 1986’s Top Gun added to the library, too. Not to mention 1981’s My Bloody Valentine.

For you romance lovers out there, meanwhile, Australia and Four Weddings and A Funeral drop the same day, and family audiences can enjoy Cats & Dogs, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole and the latest episodes of LEGO Movie spinoff Unikitty. Of course, Star Trek fans will also be pleased with the first six Trek films dropping in one go.

Check out the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Hulu next month below:

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? *FX on Hulu Original

August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16

Behind You (2020)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 *Hulu Original

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

August 28

The Binge (2020) *Hulu Original

August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Moving into the rest of the month, some of the more notable additions include last year’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which went down surprisingly well with audiences, Liam Neeson romantic drama Ordinary Love and Shia LaBeouf’s recent critical smash The Peanut Butter Falcon. Halfway through August, meanwhile, Hulu will add a ton of new TV content for all those reality/property TV fans and foodies out there.

August 23rd then sees the addition of the full fifth and final season of NBC’s Blindspot. And last but not least, James Bond diehards may want to set aside some free time on the last day of the month to watch Daniel Craig’s first two movies as 007, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, back to back, as they’re also coming to Hulu.