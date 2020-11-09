Two Iconic Marvel Villains Will Reportedly Fight In Black Panther 2

From almost the second Black Panther 2 was officially announced by Marvel Studios, speculation was running rampant that Namor could be set to make his long-awaited debut in the world’s biggest franchise. Kevin Feige had teased the character in the past, and it looked more likely than ever when the writers of Avengers: Endgame confirmed that Okoye referring to underwater tremors near Wakanda was a direct hint towards Atlantis and the Sub-Mariner.

However, following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in August, the entire project will understandably be placed on the back burner for the foreseeable future as the cast, crew and studio come to terms with the loss of the leading man. Indeed, Black Panther 2 will almost inevitably be delayed from the scheduled May 2022 release date as Marvel determine how to move forward without the actor who headlined one of the most important and influential blockbusters of the modern era.

Awesome Black Panther 2 Fan Poster Sees Doctor Doom Lurking In The Shadows 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rumors have recently been making the rounds about potential story directions, though, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed weeks before it was confirmed – that the Wakandan sequel will feature an epic showdown between Namor and another one of Marvel’s most iconic incoming villains.

According to our intel, Doctor Doom will also have a role in Black Panther 2, although the status of big bad will fall to Namor, and apparently, the two will clash at one point in the movie. Further details are unclear, but both have been heavily linked to making their respective MCU bows in the pic and it seems that for at least part of it, they’ll be on opposite sides and pitted against one another.