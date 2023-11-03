‘I’d say it’s a big maybe’: A hit blockbuster happy to poke fun at inferior sequels until Disney demanded one is far from guaranteed to happen

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy proved to be worth the wait after being delayed by over a year due to the pandemic, with the video game-inspired action comedy a breath of fresh air in an increasingly stagnant blockbuster marketplace.

While its inspirations were there for all to see and worn proudly on its sleeve, the movie still stands out among the pack – which is a damning indictment, if we’re being honest – for being an original property that performed both among critics and at the box office.

Taking shots at subpar sequels and the desire to run any marketable IP into the ground can always backfire on a project should it become a franchise, which made it all the more ironic when Reynolds revealed shortly after Free Guy‘s opening weekend that Disney wanted another one.

Trying to capture lightning in a bottle twice over is a task many fledgling and established properties alike have failed at doing, and as much as Levy would love to get the band back together for a Free Guy 2, he admitted to Wired that it’s far from being a guarantee.

“It’s been floated, it floats, because Ryan and I love that movie. I’d say it’s a big maybe, but boy it would sure make us happy.”

The filmmaker has carried on his fruitful working relationship with Free Guy‘s star and producer in Netflix’s The Adam Project and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Deadpool 3, but despite what Disney thinks, there’s no harm at all in leaving it as a one-and-done.