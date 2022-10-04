If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call

Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.

It was fitting that he’d be the one to bring it to a close, too, with Iron Man making the ultimate sacrifice play at the climax of Avengers: Endgame to draw a line under not just the first epic stage of MCU storytelling, but RDJ’s own iconic association with the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist.

Everything about the nascent Infinity Saga has gotten bigger; there are more movies, more TV shows, Marvel Studios Special Presentations, more superheroes, and more timelines, so has the MCU gotten too big to even need a figurehead?

It’s a debate that’s been raging on the forums of Reddit as we speak, but based on the top-voted replies and responses, it’s clear that only one character is of a high enough standing to answer the call. That’s right; it’s Wong.

Having become part of the Phase Four furniture so far, there is admittedly a tongue-in-cheek element towards the fandom calling Wong the glue that holds the Multiverse Saga together, but depending on how things pan out between now and 2025’s double-header of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll see who’s laughing if and when the Sorcerer Supreme saves the day and cements himself as the pivotal cog in the machine.