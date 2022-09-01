MCU fans ponder why Wong is so universally beloved

Benedict Wong’s Wong has slowly developed into a firm fan favorite amongst Marvel fans. Introduced in Doctor Strange, Wong quickly became a close associate and ally of Stephen Strange. When Strange was snapped by Thanos he automatically relinquished the title of Sorcerer Supreme and Wong took up the role, which he holds to this day.

Wong joined forces with the Avengers to help thwart Thanos’ plans in Infinity War and Endgame, had cameo appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and faced off against Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now he’s popped up for a hilarious appearance in episode three of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and fans are wondering what Wong’s X-factor is:

So, what is it about him that’s so endearing? Replies say that Benedict Wong’s personality shines through in his performance, noting his wisecracking nature and bottomless charm. Fans compare Wong to Phase One character Phil Coulson, with both possessing a relatively quiet and downbeat personality while surrounded by larger-than-life superheroes.

A less serious comment earns some laughs by saying that Wong is so likable because his name is Wong, he’s played by Benedict Wong, and his co-star’s name is Benedict Cumberbatch (which is somehow still funny even after all these years).

User u/LittleYellowFish1 argues that Wong was the first MCU sidekick to be regarded as an equal rather than living in the shadow of a bigger name. Unlike Bucky, Falcon, and War Machine, Wong isn’t just Doctor Strange’s equal, he also imparts advice that keeps Strange on the straight and narrow and can function as a character without Strange being present:

Wong is also described as meaningful comedic relief, rather than just a source of jokes. Wong, though hilarious in practically every scene he’s in, has a purpose outside of the quips. He’s repeatedly proved he’s got skill and talent when he’s needed most, proving that he can be just as valuable flying solo as in a team effort:

There are endless reasons why Wong has stolen our hearts, but the guy has more charisma than any one person should be allowed to, with his only rival one Anthony Edward Stark.