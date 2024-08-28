If you thought ‘Terrifier 2’ was masterfully gory, wait until you hear about the ‘Terrifier 3’ opening scene

The pulse-pounding trailer for Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 is finally here, and it appears as though the third blood-splattered outing is set to give audiences another reason to faint and vomit.

Ever since the authentic director originally introduced the horror community to Art the Clown — the franchise’s merciless villain — genre die-hards have watched the demonic clown unleash pure terror onto his victims in the most gruesome ways possible. And while folks are still attempting to recover from the infamously gory bedroom scene from Terrifier 2, the opening scene for Terrifier 3 is already rumored to be much worse and much, much more bloody.

Of course, we’ll have to use the term “rumor” loosely, seeing as Leone himself revealed on his X account back in early July that fans of horror staples Scream and When a Stranger Calls are going to absolutely “love the opening scene of Terrifier 3.” The ominous remarks from the director are certainly encouraging for horror fanatics who are hoping for a groundbreaking start to one of the most anticipated flicks of 2024.

If you’re a fan of the intros to Scream and When a Stranger Calls, I promise you’re gonna absolutely love the opening scene of Terrifier 3 🤡🩸 #itsaterrifierchristmas #terrifier3 #horror #comingsoon #arttheclown #october11th #intheaters — Damien Leone (@damienleone) July 9, 2024

And if Leone’s eye-catching warning wasn’t terrifying enough, inside scoops from separate X users have also attributed to the feeling that the third Terrifier movie is going to present an opening scene that the horror catalog won’t soon forget. So while one user regarded the opening as simply “controversial,” another insisted that “people will be walking out” due to the film’s graphic nature.

In hindsight, a project so graphic that audiences feel the need to exit the theaters might seem like a strange approach which could result in the loss of a profitable showing at the box office, but folks fainted and vomited during showings of the sequel and the movie still grossed over $15 million.

So, what exactly could the opening scene of Terrifier 3 entail? Well, that is a growing question being asked all over social media today, but we’re obviously not going to get a concrete answer. The unforgettable bedroom scene from the second movie features Art the Clown mutilating the body of Sienna’s friend Allie and pouring salt on her open wounds. Charming, isn’t he?

Image via Cineverse

As for the third outing, speculation has pointed at the possibility of final girl Sienna Shaw being killed off in the same tune as Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker in Scream, but that doesn’t appear likely, seeing as Sienna is shown throughout the official trailer.

The most likely scenario points at Art the Clown simply embarking on another murderous, blood-stained rampage while possibly dressed as Santa Claus and targeting a group of random victims. Either way, we can hardly wait for the third movie to be here — we’ll just need to make sure we pack our barf bags with us to the theater just to be safe.

