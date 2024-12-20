‘I’m miserable. Really, I’m miserable’: Eek, it sounds like James Gunn did NOT have a good time making his ‘Superman’ movie

For a long while there, superhero movies were the least risky films to make imaginable, but times are a-changing and audiences have made clear they’re done with seeing any old superpowered picture just because it’s based on a Marvel or DC comic (looking at you, Kraven the Hunter). Next summer’s Superman has the big job of winning over waning cinema-goers, then, so spare a thought for the man who’s got a whole cinematic universe resting on his shoulders: James Gunn.

Recommended Videos

While there are still many Zack Snyder loyalists out there, Gunn’s appointment as co-CEO of DC Studios (he’s in charge of the creative side of things, while producing partner Peter Safran handles the business stuff) was largely embraced as the best possible move. After the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, Gunn knows how to turn in something that appeals to the masses and massive comic book nerds. And yet the director’s now admitted just how much the stress of making Superman got him down.

James Gunn admits he was “miserable” while filming Superman, but hopes it’s “for the greater good”

Screenshot via DC Studios

Gunn’s always been more honest with his fans than most filmmakers (and certainly most studio heads), but he’s now made one particularly startling revelation that offers a window into how unpleasant the pressures of realizing the best Superman reboot possible made the day-to-day process of shooting the thing.

In a Superman set visit published this week to tie into the release of the first teaser trailer, Gunn was asked how he was dealing with the fact that so much is riding on Superman to succeed. He didn’t hold back in his response.

“I’m miserable,” he came clean to io9. “Really I’m miserable. But hopefully it’s for the greater good.”

Gunn went on to clarify that his problems with making the film weren’t to do with any, say, nightmare production issues, but were entirely resulting from psychological stress. It’s clear he was feeling the immense weight of actualizing a film that not only needs to stand on its own as an entertaining and worthwhile reimagining of a very familiar character but also has to be successful enough to launch the planned DCU.

“A lot [is riding on Superman],” Gunn commented. “I mean, we’re not going to just keep making movies.”

With any luck, Gunn was able to relieve at least some of this pressure this week when the Superman trailer came out and was by and large hailed as a masterpiece of movie marketing. Going by this sneak peek, Gunn has managed to craft something that feels like a true love letter to the superhero genre, embracing the craziness and silliness of classic Superman comics and combining that with the awe-inspiring ambiance of the best moments of the Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill films.

Gunn, DC Studios, and every Superman fan out there are hoping all the stress will be worth it once Superman soars into cinemas next July 11 and not only kicks off a new era for DC but maybe even a second wind for the superhero craze.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy