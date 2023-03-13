The multiversal bar has been set so high it’ll be nigh-on impossible for the MCU to match, never mind exceed

It’s incredibly ironic that as the Marvel Cinematic Universe finds itself in the formative stages of the Multiverse Saga – an ambitious expansion that’s seen the franchise come under more criticism than ever before – two of the very best movies revolving around alternate realities and fractured timelines have no shortage of connections to Kevin Feige’s outfit.

There’s the instant classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which dipped heavily into the web-slinger’s back catalogue and deep bench of variants to create one of the superhero boom’s finest adventures, and then there’s seven-time Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Michelle Yeoh, Loki season 2’s Ke Huy Quan, Venom‘s Jenny Slate, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. guest star James Hong are among the ensemble, while the Best Picture winner was produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO company.

With that in mind, the timing couldn’t be much worse for the MCU to carry on trying to put the Multiverse Saga back on the right track after so many disappointments and opinion-splitting reactions, when the chances of Phases Five or Six delivering anything that can even be deemed genuinely comparable in terms of quality and acclaim to either Into the Spider-Verse or Everything Everywhere All at Once is virtually non-existent, and we haven’t even mentioned the hotly-anticipated animated Spidey sequels.

In this case, there would be nothing better than being proven wrong, and fans appear to have decided that the safest bet to attain a spot on such a lofty pedestal would be to poach directorial duo Daniels for Secret Wars.