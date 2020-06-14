Inception Re-Release May Feature The Batman And The Suicide Squad Trailers

It felt like we were never going to get the blockbuster season of 2020 due to COVID-19. But the one movie playing chicken with the pandemic and refusing to move from its release date was Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Set to hit theaters on July 17th, this was going to be the first big film to jumpstart the industry and perhaps get things back to normal a bit.

But Warner Bros. finally relinquished that release date and pushed Tenet to the end of the month on July 31st. If the delay was meant to act as a precaution, I have no idea what two extra weeks will change. After all, movie theaters are in the process of reopening and Warner Bros. is planning to release another Nolan pic on the 17th instead.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Inception and the studio will be re-releasing it. But that’s not all, folks. In order to entice audiences to head to the theater, they’re also adding a few sneak peeks.

“Warner Bros. Pictures is partnering with exhibitors to invite audiences around the world to celebrate the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed box office sensation Inception on July 17,” the studio said in a press release. “This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31. Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.”

The studio didn’t specify which films they’ll be previewing, but a safe assumption would be The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong and Wonder Woman 1984. There’s also a chance we could get something from The Batman. The production was only three weeks into shooting when it was forced to shut down, but we’ve already gotten a glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the suit and the new Batmobile. Warner Bros. had planned to show new footage of some of their upcoming blockbusters at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, too, but the cancelling of the annual pop culture celebration meant the studio had to re-think its strategy.

It’d certainly be a good idea to add some exciting trailers onto this re-release, though. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see Inception one more time in the theater and get brand new trailers of some highly-anticipated movies along with it? Especially a look at The Batman.