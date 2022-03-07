Incoming DC debutant Dwayne Johnson praises ‘The Batman’

It goes without saying that 2022 is shaping up to be arguably the biggest year ever for DC Films, with the comic book production company offering up a veritable buffet of content capable of scratching almost every itch audiences may have.

James Gunn and John Cena’s Peacemaker has already delivered eight episodes of R-rated insanity, while The Batman has scooped up close to $250 million at the box office and plenty of critical acclaim since premiering this past Friday.

Things are only set to get bigger from here on out, though, with the world’s biggest movie star poised to enter the fray in a major way. Dwayne Johnson has the animated DC League of Super-Pets coming to theaters in May, before he takes the live-action plunge in July’s Black Adam.

Taking to social media, Johnson heaped praise upon Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s reboot of the Caped Crusader, as well as giving additional shout-outs to the cast and crew, DC and Warner Bros., and audiences all over the world, because he’s just that kind of guy.

Love seeing #TheBatmanMovie do this kind of spectacular box office business. Excellent uptick trend for our movie industry, our WB/DC partners and most importantly, A BIG HAPPY AUDIENCE 🌍

Congrats to the cast + crew! I know how hard you've all worked 👊🏾🥃

Yesterday saw DC League of Super-Pets drop a new trailer that confirmed Keanu Reeves as the voice of Batman, which is no doubt going to convince plenty of people to check out the film given the actor’s enduring popularity and status as a beloved icon of the industry.

Black Adam is definitely going to bust some blocks, too, so Johnson is well-placed to lead the charge for what could be the most lucrative twelve months DC has ever seen.