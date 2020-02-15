The Batman Fan Art Shows Us Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit In Color

The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed our first look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit in a unique way this week. The camera test he shared on social media was a moody, dimly-lit reel of footage that bleached the actor in red lighting. While fans were blown away by the glimpse, many are still itching to get a proper high-quality image of Pattinson in the cape and cowl. And as we wait patiently for the studio to get on that, talented fan artists are currently working with what we’ve got.

Digital artist Datrinti, for instance, has created this incredible piece which realizes the Batman in full color. The artist has done some terrific work on the image to make it appear HD, complete with the addition of the ears on the cowl, which were not revealed in the original footage. The choice of coloring seems spot-on, too, considering what we can make out in the promo. It’s unlikely that there will be blues and yellows in this costume, so going with a mix of black and gunmetal grey is a smart move.

Of course, there ‘s been a lot of criticism of the suit’s design on social media, with many joking about it looking more like a Daredevil costume. That was likely mostly due to the red lighting and the lack of ears, though. As you can see with this touched-up pic, there’s no doubt this is a great Batman suit. The only risky addition is that collar, which isn’t something that’s usually part of the character’s look. That’s going to take some time to get used to, for sure.

What’s also important to mention is that it’s possible that Pattinson could don two different suits in the movie. We Got This Covered has heard that a second outfit may debut later on in the film, which would be a little more classic – potentially even including white eye lenses. That’s exciting to hear, but this first suit will no doubt be the one that we’ll see a lot of in the run-up to The Batman‘s release on June 25th, 2021.