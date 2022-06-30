As time quickly passes, Indiana Jones 5 continues to climb several steps on the hype ladder. Ever since the fifth installment in the legendary franchise was first announced, diehard fans have been pining for constant updates. And as folks desperately await further information about the James Mangold vehicle, something as minor as Indiana’s sable fedora has convinced people online that a trailer is coming soon.

Over on Twitter, producer Frank Marshall posted an image of Indiana’s traditional hat, along with a blatant message that reads: “One year from today…” Without skipping a beat, various users immediately responded to the tweet and caused somewhat of a stir over the cryptic message.

One user amusingly posted a GIF of The Rock in response to the tweet, encouraging Marshall to… well, bring it (the trailer) on.

Another user outright encouraged that today would be the perfect day to drop the trailer.

Oooo! Today would a nice time to release a trailer! — David Cilley (@davecilley) June 30, 2022

Seeing as this outing will prove to be Harrison Ford’s fifth and final go-around as the memorable archeologist, it’s not hard to understand why the demand for the trailer is as high as it is. And considering reviews for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull were certainly less than favorable, fans are expecting a much better send-off to a character that is attached to a plethora of childhoods.

Luckily, Marshall has promised that Indiana 5 is going to be an “unbelievable” sequel that will surely be worth the wait. It still remains to be seen when exactly we will be getting the official trailer, but we’ve absolutely got our fedoras on in anticipation.