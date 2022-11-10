‘Indiana Jones 5’ test screenings rumored to be a disaster, Disney getting seriously concerned

No matter how Indiana Jones 5 turns out when it finally arrives in theaters next summer, fans will be crossing their fingers and toes in the hopes that at the very least it turns out to be a damn sight better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which remains one of the most polarizing blockbusters of the modern era.

Harrison Ford has already confirmed it’ll be his last time donning the fedora and cracking the whip, while the pressure is on for James Mangold to deliver after replacing no less of an icon than Steven Spielberg behind the camera. Having suffered through a pandemic, a serious injury to its leading man, and the release date domino effect, Indy’s last ride is already accustomed to behind the scenes troubles, but the latest batch of purported worries could be the most significant yet.

Image via Lucasfilm

As per World of Reel, recent test screenings of Indiana Jones 5 have been described as disastrous. According to the report, Disney and Lucasfilm have been trialed several alternate endings, and those in attendance are said to have liked precisely none of them. The most concerning of all alleges that one finale finds Phoebe Waller-Bridge firmly established as the new face of the franchise, and you can only imagine how the fandom would react were such a thing to come true.

The outlet also mentions that “Disney is in a panic” over the negative reception to the earliest versions, and there’s a growing sentiment among the top brass that Indiana Jones 5 might even be in danger of tanking at the box office. Of course, none of this has been confirmed or corroborated as of yet, and there’s still seven months to go until the end product hits the big screen, but it’s nonetheless a developing tale that’s well worth keeping an eye on.