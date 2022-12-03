‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director comes out swinging to take down the trolls

There’s a reason why “don’t feed the trolls” has become such a popular saying, but it’s nonetheless one that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has opted to disregard.

Unfounded rumors began sweeping the internet a few weeks back claiming that the fifth and final installment in the iconic franchise was suffering through some disastrous test screenings, leading Disney bigwigs to question whether or not they had a potential box office disaster on their hands.

Not only that, but the old “woke nonsense” trope made an appearance, too, with scuttlebutt touting that the legendary adventurer’s swansong would conclude with Phoebe Waller-Bridge being installed as the new face of the series. Naturally, the Logan filmmaker took issue with the speculation, which he blamed on “basement dwellers.”

Following the release of the first Dial of Destiny trailer, which was well-received by fans and even became a meme-driven sensation online, you’d have thought Mangold would be happy to bask in the praise to have greeted the footage. Instead, he’s found himself forced to come out swinging on Twitter yet again, with the trolls once more the source of his ire.

And please don't exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is "right". Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot. 2/ — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022

If he feels compelled to state such a strong case about the conclusion of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, then we’d be inclined to take Mangold at his word seeing as he’s the guy who directed it. Haters are always going to hate, though, so brace yourself for another six months of back-and-forths between the creator of the film and its detractors.