‘Indiana Jones’ enthusiasts couldn’t think of anything worse than Chris Pratt taking over

Harrison Ford didn’t seem to have any issues with Alden Ehrenreich taking over one of his two most iconic roles in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the veteran star is determined to ensure that no such thing happens with Indiana Jones.

Having previously exclaimed that the character dies with him in typically deadpan fashion, the 80 year-old legend will be hoping that next summer’s long-awaited fifth installment allows the intrepid adventurer to ride off into the sunset in spectacular style, although we should point out that’s literally how 1989’s The Last Crusade ended before Lucasfilm opted to dust off the property two decades later.

Chris Pratt recently caught the attention of the internet when his facial expressions and body language told a completely different story from his face when he was quizzed on those rumors touting him as a potential candidate to headline a reboot, and the response from longtime Indy fans has been exactly what you’d expect.

Who’s even asking Chris Pratt to play Indiana Jones? He’s a garbage actor. https://t.co/wp2pgu1x6E — The Kavernacle (@TheKavernacle) July 16, 2022

Good. I'd rather watch a 100 year old Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones than have Chris Pratt as yet another annoying snarky action hero guy. — semper fi or cry (@KLSomniate) July 15, 2022

Good. Harrison Ford's Indy is iconic.



Chris Pratt's typecast man-child character + Indiana Jones = No. https://t.co/oI8XNTliKJ — Kala 🦕 (@kalasaurus) July 16, 2022

Internet rumor mill: Chris Pratt may play a rebooted Indiana Jones

*Ford goes to Pratt: That character is MINE! You don't wanna cross me kid!!. https://t.co/B2TvWtGav0 — visoredavenger (@visoredavenger) July 16, 2022

i would rather eat my entire family alive and then throw them up and then drink it with a straw than watch chris pratt play indiana jones — brydie (@Ioveharrington) July 16, 2022

he went out there and said "i would rather die than let chris pratt be indiana jones" and that is the type of attitude we should all have towards chris pratt https://t.co/LqhDSIttsz — kai (@zombief1ed) July 15, 2022

Nah. We’ve ALREADY seen someone else play Indiana Jones before. Or did you never watch any of the Young Indiana Jones movies? Pretty sure he just doesn’t want Chris Pratt specifically to play Indiana Jones. https://t.co/NV04hGGvuk — ‏إلى اللقاء ليا 💛♥️🦋🌗 (@CGSahawneh) July 16, 2022

chris pratt would make a terrible indiana jones anyway https://t.co/9vKLtwQyOB — Ryan (@rmnary94) July 16, 2022

Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones, but then again, you could say the exact same thing about Han Solo, and that didn’t stop the Disney machine from trying to revitalize one of the actor’s legendary figures. A five-film series spanning 42 years is a long-lasting legacy as it is, and it’s not as if the Mouse House doesn’t have Marvel and Star Wars to lean on for the foreseeable future.

Maybe Indy will be allowed to rest once James Mangold’s globetrotting blockbuster arrives, but part of us would love to see Pratt announced as the next iteration of the professor/archeologist/badass, solely to see what would happen on the internet.