Chris Pratt’s face betrays him when addressing ‘Indiana Jones’ rumors

Having recently turned 80 years old, we get the distinct impression Harrison Ford and Lucasfilm are telling the truth when describing next summer’s Indiana Jones 5 as the actor’s swansong.

Producer Frank Marshall went one step further by calling James Mangold’s globetrotting adventure the end of the franchise, but if history has taught us anything, it’s that we should take such claims with a massive pinch of salt. A few years back, rumors made the rounds claiming that a potential recasting was on the cards, with Chris Pratt touted as one of many candidates in the running to inherit the iconic whip and fedora from Ford.

Obviously, nothing came of it in the end, but Pratt’s facial expressions and body language tell a very different story when he was confronted with the Indy line of questioning during an interview with Josh Horowitz.

“Aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford – and I don’t know if it was really him – but it was enough to scare me. He was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?’ That’s [the recasting rumors] not anything that’s real.”

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

Nobody could (or should, for that matter) play Indiana Jones except Ford, unless of course we get that reboot of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles that would definitely make a potentially excellent addition to the Disney Plus roster of blockbuster shows based on famous IPs.