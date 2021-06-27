Disney Reportedly Developing Young Indiana Jones Project

Looking at the modern landscape of television, you’d have to say that The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles was way ahead of its time. These days, TV shows based on popular movie franchises that act as sequels, prequels, spinoffs, reboots and everything in between are all rage, but the ABC adventure series was arguably the first of its kind.

At a cost of $1.5 million per episode, it was one of the most expensive small screen projects in history at the time, with George Lucas creating, developing and executive producing, so it also came packing plenty of pedigree. Somehow, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles was canceled due to low ratings after 28 episodes and four TV movies, but it’s nonetheless a key part of the expanded Indy lore that still hasn’t been made available to stream on Disney Plus for whatever reason.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us that Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before Mark Hamill’s cameo in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian – that Lucasfilm could be considering a reboot of sorts to capitalize on what they hope will be renewed interest in the intrepid archeologist when Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters next year.

The upcoming blockbuster will mark Harrison Ford’s final outing as the iconic hero, but Lucasfilm are hardly shy when it comes to milking a property for all it’s worth. A reboot of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, as either an ongoing series or a string of movies made for Disney Plus, is hardly the worst idea in the world. The original deserved a much bigger audience than it initially found, while it’s since proven to be a concept that works, and you can guarantee it would generate huge buzz and viewing numbers.