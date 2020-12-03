Justice League Leak Teases The Joker’s New Look In The Movie

DC fans lost it when it was revealed that Jared Leto was returning as the Joker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Just like the HBO Max movie as a whole, his comeback promises to offer a second chance to an incarnation of the iconic villain that was much-maligned upon his debut in Suicide Squad back in 2016 and we’re expecting Snyder to revamp Leto’s Joker, including giving him a new look.

The actor will appear in a few key scenes as the Clown Prince of Crime, with one of them believed to be another visit to the Knightmare timeline introduced in Batman V Superman. And some additional information on what this dystopian Joker could look like has now been revealed.

First, insider Daniel Richtman teased that he’d caught a glimpse of the villain’s new appearance. “Leto’s Joker looks pretty cool in the Knightmare scene,” he wrote on Twitter. The Geek Worldwide’s The Moonlight Warrior then retweeted Richtman’s tease and made it clear what he’s heard about the character’s updated design. “Long hair,” he said before adding: “Rugged” and “No Tats or Capped Teeth.”

Long Hair Rugged No Tats or Capped Teeth https://t.co/Gpe891wn9Z — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 25, 2020

It’s worth noting that this is exactly the same description we heard about last month when we first learned that the Joker would be getting a new look in JL. Suicide Squad‘s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis came under a lot of flak at the time as folks didn’t like the decision to stylize him as a modern gangster. A ragged, rugged Joker, though, sounds more like the kind of character design that fans can get behind.

Mr. J is also believed to appear in a present day scene set in Arkham Asylum, and maybe even a flashback to the night he killed Robin. Don’t expect tons of screen time for Leto, but in a four-hour miniseries, he’ll definitely turn up every now and then.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.