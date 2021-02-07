Inhumans Reportedly Being Rebooted As Part Of MCU’s Fantastic Four Franchise

Based on his phenomenal track record of success as the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s every chance that Inhumans continues to cause Kevin Feige sleepless nights to this day. The cosmic superhero team remain the only characters in the history of the franchise to be announced as the stars of a live-action movie, which was even given a release date, only for it to never happen.

The intergalactic royals then went on to deliver a double dose of disappointment when they were handed their own spinoff that existed in the same world as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., only for it to be canceled after eight episodes following underwhelming and rapidly cratering ratings, not to mention the worst reviews to greet any Marvel movie or TV show since the comic book company first started creating their own content back in 2008.

Creepy Fan Art Puts A New Twist On Inhumans' Black Bolt 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’ve been rumors over the last couple of years that Black Bolt and his cohorts could yet be given a chance to shine as part of the MCU, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the Inhumans will be rebooted as part of the Fantastic Four franchise. The two teams have plenty of history in the pages of Marvel Comics, of course, and it was in a 1965 issue of the latter’s solo series that the Inhumans made their debut, while they’ve crossed paths countless times since over the last half a century.

Having experienced failure twice already, the third time could yet prove to be the charm for the Inhumans, and there’s no shortage of source material to draw inspiration from should Jon Watts end up incorporating them into the MCU, for real this time, whenever his Fantastic Four starts production.