‘Insidious 5’ finally sets a release date

The next installment of the Insidious franchise has finally scored a release date and the launch is less than a year away.

Insidious 5 will hit theaters on July 7, 2023, after previously not having any scheduled date for release.

This date comes as Sony switches up its release schedule with the biggest move seeing Insidious steal the previously scheduled release date of the studio’s next Marvel film, Madame Web.

With this change, Madame Web will now launch in theaters on Oct. 6, 2023. You can read more about this change here.

With Insidious 5, franchise lead Patrick Wilson will take on an entirely new role as the director of the film. This will be his first time in the director’s chair. Fans of the series will know that the actor portrayed Josh Lambert in the first two entries to the franchise along with a small appearance in the third film.

The script of this new installment was penned by Scott Teems based on a story crafted alongside franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell.

In previous installments of the franchise, the directorial duties have traded hands starting with James Wan who did the first two films before passing the torch to Whannell for the third. The latest entry, Insidious: The Last Key was directed by Adam Robitel.

This news should be welcomed by horror fans who have been eagerly awaiting an update on Insidious 5.