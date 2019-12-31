Insidious Star Says She’s Unsure Of The Franchise’s Future

The 2010s were kinda spooky, huh? There were all those politics, wildfires, contaminated lettuce and, of course, spooks, specters, and ghosts. One of the major scary franchises over the last decade would have to be Insidious though. With four films under its horrific belt, it’s become a staple of the genre to many zoomers out there. However, despite making loads of cash, nobody knows what’s going on with it currently.

Sitting down for an interview with Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew podcast, Insidious star Lin Shaye said that production on a fifth entry in the franchise was expected to get underway in 2019, but clearly that didn’t happen. She actually had quite a bit to say on the subject, espousing much on the future and explaining:

“I’ve asked about it! I know [my character is] dead, okay. I’m finally, really dead, and only in the Further in whatever [sequel] they do. There was some talk at one point – [but] nothing’s been talked about further. I think Blumhouse is so busy right now with so many things. I was nervous about the fourth one – part of me went, ‘Are they going to squeeze out another one?’ I was glorified by the fact that it was so successful and people loved the story. For me, it was heaven. It really was. But I don’t know the answer. I know there’s been some talk of a possible [fifth Insidious], and I’ve heard talk about an outline, and it wouldn’t have Elise featured…I know [co-creator] James [Wan] had thoughts about going back to the first Insidious and exploring that family. That would be fun, but I also don’t want to beat a horse – if it’s it, and people go, ‘Gee I wish there was another one,’ well, too bad.”

Insidious: The Last Key was the highest earner of all in the entire franchise, raking in $167 million. Critics weren’t so kind to it, however, and I personally don’t know a single person who saw it. I’m not too hip or keen on this franchise. I think I may have seen the first one, but I believe I’m mixing it up with its kinda-sorta cousin, the spooky Sinister, which, just…the names, you know? How do you not confuse those?

In fact, I should make my own competing franchise and call it, like, Ominous or something. It’d work just as well. Heck, I might as well actually pitch that, since it seems like both franchises are currently stalled. After all, Blumhouse definitely has their hands full with ruining the Halloween series.

Maybe it’s fine that Insidious is on ice going into a new decade though. Maybe we can get some new ideas in 2020 and not make fifth movies anymore. How’s that for a resolution?