Two Posters Bring Us Closer To The New-Look Sonic The Hedgehog

Who would’ve thought that, in the year 2019, Sonic the Hedgehog would send the Internet into meltdown?

And yet, that’s exactly what transpired back in May, when viewers reacted in shock (and horror, in some cases) at Paramount’s first trailer for the live-action Sonic movie. It was an all-too-realistic portrayal of the SEGA speedster, whose strangely human teeth and narrow eyes left Sonic fans in a state of confusion. And so began the petition to send Paramount’s video game hero back to the drawing board… only this time, the Powers That Be took heed of said backlash.

Fast forward six months (and change), and we arrive at today’s teaser for the new-look Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which is a drastic improvement in just about every department. Don’t believe us? Here’s a closer peek at what Paramount has in store, thanks to a pair of newly-released international posters.

While Paramount’s refresh prompted heated debates surrounding artistic license and pandering to moviegoers, this is arguably one of those rare situations in which all parties benefit from the aforementioned tinkering. Gone is the nightmarish Sonic of old and in his place stands the cool, cuddly video game mascot we know and love.

Beyond the much-touted redesign, the latest trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog peels back the curtain on our hero’s origin story (not to mention his quest to safeguard the universe, one tiny gold ring at a time), and we also get to see more of Jim Carrey’s barking performance as Dr. Robotnik.

Paramount’s Blue Blur will come speeding into theaters on February 14th, 2020, when Sonic the Hedgehog will hope to achieve the same levels of success as Detective Pikachu, another live-action spin on a video game icon.