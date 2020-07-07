The Internet Now Wants To Cancel Hamilton

With so many streaming services available these days, choosing which ones to put your money down on can be difficult at times. Sure, Netflix is the most widely used and probably still has the best content, but it’s also losing a lot of big titles to the other players. Especially when it comes to Disney’s own service, Disney Plus, which has now taken a ton of great movies from the big N and added them to their platform instead.

When it comes to original content, D+ is still lacking, true, but they are making strides to fix that and just this past Friday they added a recorded version of the beloved musical Hamilton, which shot to the very top of Disney Plus’ trending chart. But it seems not everyone’s happy with the arrival of the Broadway smash.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, cries to ‘cancel’ Hamilton have recently sprung up online, with many people taking issue with celebrating a man who traded slaves. And below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying over on Twitter:

#CancelHamilton: Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical under fire due to Alexander Hamilton's slavery ties https://t.co/qc6p8mDEq8 via @TheNationalUAE — Khalil (@el_kh1lil) July 6, 2020

Cop was cancelled most all of the historical statues are coming down, live police Cam was cancelled. Why not a show liberals love! Hamilton bought and sold slaves for his in-laws, and opposing slavery was never at the forefront of his agenda.#cancelHamilton! — lisa diane gilbert (@JjclisaLisa) July 6, 2020

Cancel Hamilton bunch of racist liberals in that show. #cancelhamilton — AD (@frenchman108) July 6, 2020

#cancelhamilton Dont care, cancel the show and do not air on cable. You can’t cherry pick what is racist and what is not. They destroy statues why should this get a pass. — Mike (@ParkerF451) July 6, 2020

#cancelhamilton who was a Slave Trader! — WDavis (@WDavis96991906) July 6, 2020

I got through 20 mins of Hamilton on Disney+ and knew it wasn’t for me. I can see why white people have enjoyed it so much since it’s a diverse cast singing and dancing to the tune of white supremacy. #CancelHamilton — JeroslynJoVonn (@JeroslynDiva08) July 6, 2020

Hamilton was a slave owner and a racist and Disney is making millions off the movie about a racist slave owner .. how ironic time to cancel culture and Cancel Hamilton #CancelHamilton — King Ghidora (@Bob74068898) July 6, 2020

#CancelHamilton sweeps the internet with calls for the musical to be AXED after its debut on Disney+ over criticism of the Founding Father for his role in slave trade.” https://t.co/FKQzIzimaC — ❌Celtic Crab❌ (@Celtic_Crab) July 6, 2020

#cancelhamilton. Last thing we need is more racially charged rhetoric @NYCMayorsOffice @nycmayor — mik felter (@FelterMik) July 6, 2020

Fact: Hamilton was a racist slave trader. #CancelHamilton — DepLat (@deplorable619) July 6, 2020

#CancelHamilton I cant believe how all the leftist parents took their children to watch a play about a racist. They can't keep up with themselves. — Mr.C (@Charlie_boy504) July 6, 2020

Of course, not everyone feels this way and you can find just as many – if not more – who are happy to celebrate the play and sing its praises. After all, it’s an excellent production across the board and despite your opinion on the man at the centre of it all, you can’t deny that it’s a stunning achievement and one of the very best musicals out there. And its success both on Broadway and now on Disney Plus just goes to show that it’s resonating with so many people in a positive way.

