Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over AMC Theatres Refusing To Play Universal Movies

By 18 mins ago
x

In a stunning move on Tuesday night, AMC Theatres announced that they would be banning all Universal Pictures movies from their cinemas over protest against the studio’s decision to release some of their future films in theaters and VOD simultaneously.

So, this means you won’t be able to see Fast & Furious 9 or Jurassic World 3 on the big screen at AMC. It’s quite the move from AMC Entertainment CEO and President Adam Aron and is especially curious considering the company’s continued struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were forced to furlough all 600 of their corporate staff and have been on the brink of filing for bankruptcy for months now. As such, you’d think they would jump at the chance to re-open and screen as many movies from as many studios as possible.

Not to mention that Universal is arguably the second-biggest studio behind Disney. Besides Fast & Furious and Jurassic World, they have a couple of massive animated properties in Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets. Not to mention well-known IP like Jason Bourne and Pitch Perfect as well as a fruitful relationship so far with Jordan Peele.

Understandably, fans took to social media to offer up their thoughts and opinions on the news, with many siding with Universal on this one, as evidenced below:

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

For AMC to make such a drastic decision has to mean their relationship with Universal in regards to the theatrical-to-home window was a point of contention. There’s just no other explanation as to why they would do this at this point in time.

When theaters will open up again remains to be seen. It could still be months away. And in that time period, perhaps cooler heads will prevail and AMC and Universal will fix the issue? Both parties have a lot to lose if an agreement isn’t reached, after all.

Source: Twitter

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...