The Internet’s Freaking Out Over The Return Of Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis was one of the biggest comedy stars of the 1980s and appeared in countless box office hits and cult classics like Ghostbusters, Brewster’s Millions, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Parenthood, but following the death of his wife in 1991, the actor started slowing down his output to look after his children, before eventually leaving the industry altogether.

The 67 year-old hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie since 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, and in the 23 years since, his only feature film credits have been three animated efforts, two of which went straight to video. Many fans were crossing their fingers that he could be convinced to join the rest of the original cast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but despite rumors that he might be involved, he’s said to have passed on the opportunity.

However, Moranis has agreed to star in upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel Shrunk on Disney Plus alongside Josh Gad, leading to renewed hope that a more permanent return to our screens could be on the horizon. Furthermore, Ryan Reynolds recently revealed a new commercial for his Mint Mobile service, surprising everyone with a Rick Moranis cameo, and based on some of the reactions you can see below, the news has gone down a storm on the internet.

Quite how Reynolds convinced Rick Moranis to make only his second live-action appearance in over two decades after 2007 TV special Bob & Doug McKenzie’s Two-Four Anniversary is anybody’s guess, especially in a brief commercial to shill a discounted mobile plan. And while 2020 has been characterized by wildly unexpected and usually terrible news, at least this time something positive has happened for a change.