The Internet Pays Tribute To Horror Icon Sid Haig

This past weekend, we lost a cult horror icon.

Sid Haig, the man best known as Rob Zombie’s murderous clown across The Devil’s Rejects and House Of 1000 Corpses, passed away at the age of 80, sending the Internet into a state of mourning. Taking to Instagram, Haig’s wife Susan L. Oberg offered what was perhaps the perfect send-off, all the while asking for privacy and respect in their time of loss.

In her statement, Olberg admitted that Haig’s death came as a shock to the entire family. The cult performer had initially suffered an accident that put him in the ICU a fortnight ago, though appeared to be making a recovery in time for the arrival of Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, in which he reprised his role as Captain Spaulding.

Alas, the long-in-development horror sequel will now be remembered as one of Sid Haig’s final films, which prompted an outpouring of support across the four corners of the Internet. Below, we’ve compiled but a sliver of those who took the time to pay tribute to the late actor.

RIP Sid Haig, A one-of-a-kind screen presence, exuberant and edgy and committed. Seems so odd to me now that I first discovered him in the Saturday morning TV series Jason of Star Command. pic.twitter.com/N2keG5tHVX — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) September 23, 2019

Incredibly sad to hear that the legendary #SidHaig has died. One of Mr. Haig's more prolific early roles was as Dragos on the Saturday morning show, #JasonofStarCommand. He also guest starred on such shows as Electra Woman and Dyna Girl and Wonderbug. pic.twitter.com/E8Ndq0Bcdr — Saturday Morning Cartoons (@millsbw) September 23, 2019

so sad to hear about the passing of Sid Haig.

It was an honor to have met him… RIP Sid 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v80AxdLBI2 — Mike G. (@Mike_TWC) September 23, 2019

The tributes continue below, with one commenting on Haig’s expansive career and the many films made better by his involvement.

Rest In Peace screen legend SID HAIG. He passed away at 80 years old… He was 60 years in the game & was still going strong. I especially loved the great work he did with director Jack Hill (Spider Baby(1967) Coffy(1973), Foxy Brown(1974) Big Birdcage(1972),Big Doll House(1971) pic.twitter.com/Bh6nHySgO0 — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) September 23, 2019

The horror genre mourns the passing of an icon. This amazing actor that will be deeply missed. Thanks for the laughs and the tutti fuckin frutti. RIP Sid Haig pic.twitter.com/YG5nx5UCJv — Bob Eckhardt (@AussieGuy) September 23, 2019

Very sad news.

R.I.P to the iconic Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/80yCT5kTdX — Dementia Von Grimm (@Dementia_Grimm) September 23, 2019

Film fans can at the very least take solace in the recent release of 3 From Hell, which features Sid Haig doing what he does best: portraying a larger-than-life character that owns every inch of the frame. Before his death, the late actor also completed filming on Hanukkah (ETA: December 2020), while he was also involved in Abruptio, though it’s unclear as yet whether Haig actually shot much of his part before passing. But that’s immaterial – our thoughts are with Sid Haig‘s friends and family at this difficult time.