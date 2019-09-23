Home / movies

The Internet Pays Tribute To Horror Icon Sid Haig

23 mins ago
This past weekend, we lost a cult horror icon.

Sid Haig, the man best known as Rob Zombie’s murderous clown across The Devil’s Rejects and House Of 1000 Corpses, passed away at the age of 80, sending the Internet into a state of mourning. Taking to Instagram, Haig’s wife Susan L. Oberg offered what was perhaps the perfect send-off, all the while asking for privacy and respect in their time of loss.

In her statement, Olberg admitted that Haig’s death came as a shock to the entire family. The cult performer had initially suffered an accident that put him in the ICU a fortnight ago, though appeared to be making a recovery in time for the arrival of Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, in which he reprised his role as Captain Spaulding.

Alas, the long-in-development horror sequel will now be remembered as one of Sid Haig’s final films, which prompted an outpouring of support across the four corners of the Internet. Below, we’ve compiled but a sliver of those who took the time to pay tribute to the late actor.

The tributes continue below, with one commenting on Haig’s expansive career and the many films made better by his involvement.

 

Film fans can at the very least take solace in the recent release of 3 From Hell, which features Sid Haig doing what he does best: portraying a larger-than-life character that owns every inch of the frame. Before his death, the late actor also completed filming on Hanukkah (ETA: December 2020), while he was also involved in Abruptio, though it’s unclear as yet whether Haig actually shot much of his part before passing. But that’s immaterial – our thoughts are with Sid Haig‘s friends and family at this difficult time.

